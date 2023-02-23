11:30 EST Feb 23 - Northwest Territories vs Wild Card 2

That title is correct friends. Take Northwest Territories ML 1.909 at Pinny. My only other Open bet is Northern Ontario to win it all. I lost the only ML pick I played in an earlier draw. Round Robin play -- Galusha (NWT) still has a chance to make the playoffs, Scheidegger (WC2) is eliminated from the playoffs. Scheidegger's team has been way off all week, "but they have two wins you say", sure they beat Kaitlyn Lawes Wild Card 2 rink in the opening match of the round robin. It's just they have been off ever since, losing to Yukon and beating Newfoundland. Losing to Yukon is monumental for a team of Scheidegger's pedigree. Galusha (Koe's sister) has been a NWT rep for about 40 years now (her first was in 1998 I can't count) and their team has become top shelf competitive at the Scotties in the past few years. They used to be a women's NFLD (Brad Gushue is the greatest Newfy rep), Yukon or PEI level of team that you "don't lose to". Nowadays they've been pushing elite women's teams to play the full 10 ends. They are a competitive team as their back end (vice and skip) are near the end of their competitive careers and play every game hard.



I know the sharps out there are licking their chops about betting Wild Card 2 -1.5 right now. Shit, I would be too. This has trap game written all over it as I'm going with the simple thinking logic and telling you all that if you spend 8 minutes of your life watching curling you know NWT will win this game easy.



Maybe Kevin Koe (brother) and Jamie Koe (twin brother) have visited her tonight and she's intoxicated off the fumes coming out of their mouths. This is a true possibility and I am concerned.