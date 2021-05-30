" '11 in a row': Chris Paul upset about losing another playoff game refereed by Scott Foster"

History between Paul and Foster

"Yeah, Scott Foster at his finest. You know what I mean? He just never fails. Some of them, you can [communicate] with. You've just gotta figure out who you can and you can't. I got a tech tonight. I'm over there with [referee Courtney Kirkland] saying, 'That's Scott, that's Scott,' and I got a tech. That's history there. He the man. That's who they pay to see."​

"It’s crazy. This has been going on in the bubble – like the replays," Paul said via NBC Sports. "They show the replays sometimes so that, obviously, it’s an advantage if you get to see the replay and then you challenge.​

"So, myself, I dropped down to tie my shoe up to hopefully see if we see the replay. Scott Foster walked over to me and told me, 'Chris, you ain’t got to do that. I got them sweeping up the floor.' OK, cool. So, I start tying my shoe back up, and he still calls delay of game. That s*** don’t make no sense. But I don’t know. That’s crazy. He just – I don’t know.​

"We could’ve won the game, but that situation – the league knows. Yeah. They’re going to fine me. I said his name. Yeah. We already know the history."​