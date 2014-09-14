Re: 18 years ago today TUPAC SHAKUR PASSED AWAY



In 1996 Bob Stupak one of the old guard of Las Vegas launched the third largest casino endeavor of all time. It failed miserably and cost his investors about 500 million dollars. After tupac shakur was murdered this joke was bouncing around town.





what did the gangster say to the hit man?? I said STUPAK not TUPAC!











This was Grand Casinos' big opportunity to enter the Las Vegas market due in large part to the overwhelming success in the Indian gaming market. Stupak called this the most difficult decision of his life as he had never had a partner and was always sole owner. The tower opened in late April 1996, making it the third most expensive casino development in history at the time; within a year Stupak was out as Chairman of the Board and the project ultimately ended as a financial disaster. Stupak lost nearly $200 million personally. Stupak continued to plan Vegas projects, including a purchase of the Moulin Rouge Hotel and a huge hotel shaped like the RMS Titanic, but these endeavors never bore fruit.