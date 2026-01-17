2 more Winners for those with a BetOnline account

After giving all here a nice +550 winner (Or +700 - where it closed) I am back to give another nice puppy ticket at BetOnline:



Bears-Rams winning coach take off shirt postgame: YES +300



Last week Ben Johnson did it and insulted the Packers. To say Ben Johnson and Sean McVay hate each other would be putting it mildly.



IF the Bears win - Johnson's shirt is 100% coming off.



IF the Rams win - as much as McVay detests Johnson, that shirt is 100% coming off - to mock Johnson. I will go one step further. If the Rams win not only is McVay's short coming off - so is the shirt of Rams OC Mike LaFleur - as a way of "standing up" for Packers HC Matt Lafleur after all Johnson said last week.



You have until the start of the Broncos/Bills game to make your ($25 - UGH) Max bet and add $75 to the $137.50 to $175 you made last week with a starting QB Benched during the game.

Because I am a nice guy I will give one more winner, too.



Will a Non-QB attempt a Pass in the Division Round: YES +135



This would have cashed last week with Jauan Jennings actually throwing a TD pass.



Doubt Jennings does it this week, but feel pretty confident it happens and it won't shock me if it happens in the first game of the weekend: Bills and MY Denver Broncos

I am sure I will get the same "enthusiastic" replies I got last week for these 2.



I am very confident these go 1-1 at worst for "Plus Money" with the Rams/Bears shirt my fave of the 2.