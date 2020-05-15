2 NFL CB's, they did what?!?

I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
#1
#1
Two NFL cornerbacks are facing multiple charges after an incident at a party on Wednesday night in South Florida.

The New York Giants’ Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar are each facing four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, while Baker is facing an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, after the two allegedly robbed guests at a party in Miramar, Florida, the Miramar police department said on Thursday.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top