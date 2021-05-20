2 Years Ago today - New Blog Entry

Today is May 20, 2021. It was 2 years ago today I went to see my Oncologist and was told I was....CANCER FREE! I am still shaking my head over what that was like and how lucky I am. I appreciate everyone who took time out of their day to sends well wishes to me or just think about me and hope I beat this. You all have no idea how much that meant to me and still does.I did a Blog entry today and made myself: King for a day.........and implemented some rules/changes I want to see in Sports