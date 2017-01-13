2017 Blue Angels Air Show in Huntington Beach, California....

Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
They are practicing this week for the air show scheduled for the end of September...the 2016 show went off without a hitch with over a half million spectators in attendance....wonder if Rail attended any of these council meetings to discuss his objections to the show...I am willing to wager any amount with Rail that the show goes off without any deaths...there was one death last year involving a Blue Angel but it wasn't in California....

Tonight also marks another return to the EOG radio show by Railbird....maybe some posters have questions that they want answered by the controversial Railbird...

I hope Rail sticks to what he knows best that would be west coast baskets...leave the NFL teasers alone....also, can Gonzaga stay undefeated this year? Their schedule seems to say yes....

Have a good show JK....and I hope that Friday the 13th is a superstition that you don't believe in....:LMAO

Would also like for you to ask him....Is Alford's son the real deal? He lit up Colorado last night....
 
winkyduck

winkyduck

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Re: 2017 Blue Angels Air Show in Huntington Beach, California....

I live in the next city over from HB. I heard the entire show. How could I not. I liked it. I went to a freeway overpass a few miles away (closest one I could to the show) and saw a fair amount of it
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Re: 2017 Blue Angels Air Show in Huntington Beach, California....

Blue Angels have character....they put on tremendous shows.....
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
Re: 2017 Blue Angels Air Show in Huntington Beach, California....

airshows are for dweebs, its like the boy scouts, the kids that sucked at baseball and football joined the cub scouts. normal don't attend the shows. the noise pollution is off the charts
 
C

cheapseats

EOG Master
Re: 2017 Blue Angels Air Show in Huntington Beach, California....

the BA's use Los Alamitos air station for temporary landing and such.....played the Navy Golf Course about 3 months ago and watch from very close-in as they took off and landed, doing some tricks along the way.....the 16th through 18th are right at the air strip.....was way cool................
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top