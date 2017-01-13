2017 Blue Angels Air Show in Huntington Beach, California....

They are practicing this week for the air show scheduled for the end of September...the 2016 show went off without a hitch with over a half million spectators in attendance....wonder if Rail attended any of these council meetings to discuss his objections to the show...I am willing to wager any amount with Rail that the show goes off without any deaths...there was one death last year involving a Blue Angel but it wasn't in California....



Tonight also marks another return to the EOG radio show by Railbird....maybe some posters have questions that they want answered by the controversial Railbird...



I hope Rail sticks to what he knows best that would be west coast baskets...leave the NFL teasers alone....also, can Gonzaga stay undefeated this year? Their schedule seems to say yes....



Have a good show JK....and I hope that Friday the 13th is a superstition that you don't believe in....:LMAO



Would also like for you to ask him....Is Alford's son the real deal? He lit up Colorado last night....