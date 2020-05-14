Let's try to get some threads NOT about Covid-19 or politics. There's still a chance we can have an NFL season.
Healthiest teams in 2019 (based on starter games lost)
1. Minnesota
2. Chicago
3. LA Rams
4. Buffalo
5. Pitt- although the Roethlisberger injury made them completely impotent offensively.
Most injured teams in 2019- based on starter games lost
1. Seattle
2- tie- NY Jets and Jacksonville
4. Washington
5- tie- Detroit and Green Bay
