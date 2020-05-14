Let's try to get some threads NOT about Covid-19 or politics. There's still a chance we can have an NFL season.



Healthiest teams in 2019 (based on starter games lost)

1. Minnesota

2. Chicago

3. LA Rams

4. Buffalo

5. Pitt- although the Roethlisberger injury made them completely impotent offensively.



Most injured teams in 2019- based on starter games lost

1. Seattle

2- tie- NY Jets and Jacksonville

4. Washington

5- tie- Detroit and Green Bay