2020 Rock and Roll HoF nominees

Books should take bets on this. Of course who I think will get in is much different from who SHOULD be in. How are the Doobie Brothers and Judas Priest not already in? Pat Benatar? Even Soundgarden. I'd like to see Thin Lizzy in as they were a big influence on many bands but they just didn't have enough success in the US to get in. But who is the most likely to get in? It has to be Whitney Houston. To me, non rock artists should not be in, but based on their criteria, she's far more deserving than many other artists who are already in.