2020 Rock and Roll HoF nominees

https://nypost.com/2019/10/15/rock-roll-hall-of-fame-2020-nominees-announced/

Books should take bets on this. Of course who I think will get in is much different from who SHOULD be in. How are the Doobie Brothers and Judas Priest not already in? Pat Benatar? Even Soundgarden. I'd like to see Thin Lizzy in as they were a big influence on many bands but they just didn't have enough success in the US to get in. But who is the most likely to get in? It has to be Whitney Houston. To me, non rock artists should not be in, but based on their criteria, she's far more deserving than many other artists who are already in.
 
Six hip-hop acts have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 2007.

They are Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Run-DMC, the Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, N.W.A. and Tupac Shakur.

That's all off the top of my head.
 
Valuist said:
He's a rapper. How can that be associated with the R & R HoF? At least rock morphed from R & B so I can sort of get those. But rappers? Get your own Hall of Fame.
I'm sure BIG and Whitney Houston are getting in . After that it is dicey. One of the big metal bands is getting in between Judas Priest and Motorhead. Since the Cure got in last year, Depeche Mode probably makes it. Todd Rungren was pretty big as a singer,songwriter, and producer - the HOF likes those types. Down to one spot and I think it goes to a 70's-80's act. The most obvious ones here are the Doobie Brothers and Pat Benetar. I can respect the Doobies, but they weren't groundbreaking nor influential. In a male-dominated industry, Benetar had a great career, she's the final inductee.

Near miss - Nine Inch Nails, Soundgarden

Who do I think deserves it and eventually gets in? - Benetar, BIG, Depeche Mode, Judas Priest, Motorhead, Kraftwerk, NIN, Rungren, Soundgarden, Thin Lizzy (huge in the UK). To me in this HOF, I prefer influential much more over record sales.
 
Good call out on Kraftwerk - pretty much laid the foundation for all of the EDM music being spun today. May be the most influential of the group.

 
skinny said:
Ted Nugent not in because of his right wing views, otherwise he would have been in a long time ago.
The same argument can be made for Curt Schilling and MLB HOF. I think Schilling is a fucking asshole for his thoughts. But he belongs in the HOF

As for this I do agree that Whitney gets in. Others who might get in are (Not saying whether they should, or not - but I think they might get in this time): Dave Matthews, Pat Benatar, Motorhead, B.I.G.
 
if you get a chance to see NIN in concert do not pass it up. Trent Reznor is not only a genius he knows how to perfectly produce a show

I’m going to see one of the best live bands next week: TOOL.....another band that puts together amazing shows. Their drummer Danny Carey might be the best since John Bonham.
 
Tool/Killing Joke is in Chicago in the next couple of weeks also, would love to see them. Killing Joke is a strong opening act for Tool.
 
The Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame needs the Notorious B.I.G.—he and 2Pac may be the best ever—like the MLB Hall Of Fame needs Pete Rose.

If The Byrds and The Animals made the cut...
If Henry Chadwick and Dan Brouthers made the cut...

Neither has total credibility until they are enshrined in my small head.

Let Me Get Down—The Notorious B.I.G.

To my motherfuckin' man 50 Grand, the alcoholic man
Inject a tall can in his bloodstream if he can
Biggie Smalls, the pussy stroker
MC provoker, chocolate Thai smoker (Hear?)
I like to max in Maximas and Acuras
Your girl butt-cheeks I'm smackin (Her)
The raw rapper, spine snapper
With the little hookers on my lap-ah
You know the flavor Mack-ah
A shy nigga but I ain't your fuckin' comforter
And if I ever fall in love I bet I'm fuckin' her
Ask the hooker, if I didn't jook her
If she tried to front, then I drop the Chucky Booker on her
Why you wanna, play your games on me
Bitch, you crazy?
Commitments, I'm Swayze, no time for the ill shit
Rest with the niggaw on that real bloodspill shit
My rappin' tac-tics are drastic
Stretchin' motherfuckers like Mr. Fantastic
So if you wanna see my pedigreeeee
You better be, filled with energy, niggas never gettin' me
So let me get down, let me get down, let me get down, let me get down

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DaSuRQjdsbo
 
Congratulations to the newest Inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In the Performer Category:

  • Depeche Mode
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • Whitney Houston
  • Nine Inch Nails
  • The Notorious B.I.G.
  • T. Rex
Awful list.
 
