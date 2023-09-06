2023 Week 01 SuperContest Lines Out

This method wouldn't be perfect, but it would involve a lot more actual handicapping, so it would be an upgrade versus the current format. They also could use totals and post lines staggered a full point. O 48 / U 47 or O 47.5 U 46.5 These contests would have much greater distribution among picks and the overall standings, too. Without staggered lines, totals absolutely should not be used. Monday morning VSIN would be a great listen when the game landed 48, 47, or 46. Especially 47 if the latter option was used.



Posting #'s Wednesday really hasn't made sense for several years. It's a throwback from when information wasn't as readily available. If they're going to use Thursday's games, posting lines Thursday around noon eastern time, 9 a.m. Vegas time makes sense. Also, submitting a Thursday pick should have some sort of deadline prior to kickoff - maybe 1 to 1.5 hours prior. It also would give WG, Circa, and VSIN something up-to-the-minute to discuss.



If Friday, then hang them during the most-watched Friday VSIN segment. That's plenty of time for players and proxy clients to put together their cards.



Also, if any game is off the board, then it doesn't belong on the contest card. The people who complain about that should be ignored...they're merely wishing for bingo square picks.