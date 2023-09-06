2023 Week 01 SuperContest Lines Out

These aren't on the SuperContest website yet, at least the one I follow, but the SuperBook tweeted out the numbers about an hour back:
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023
1 CHIEFS* 5:20 PM 2 LIONS +4.5
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2023
3 FALCONS* 10:00 AM 4 PANTHERS +3.5
5 RAVENS* 10:00 AM 6 TEXANS +10
7 BENGALS 10:00 AM 8 BROWNS* +2.5
9 JAGUARS 10:00 AM 10 COLTS* +5
11 VIKINGS* 10:00 AM 12 BUCCS +6
13 SAINTS* 10:00 AM 14 TITANS +3
15 49ERS 10:00 AM 16 STEELERS* +2.5
17 COMMANDERS* 10:00 AM 18 CARDINALS +7
19 BEARS* 1:25 PM 20 PACKERS +1
21 BRONCOS* 1:25 PM 22 RAIDERS +3.5
23 CHARGERS* 1:25 PM 24 DOLPHINS +3
25 EAGLES 1:25 PM 26 PATRIOTS* +3.5
27 SEAHAWKS* 1:25 PM 28 RAMS +5.5
29 COWBOYS 5:20 PM 30 GIANTS* +3
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
31 BILLS 5:20 PM 32 JETS* +2.5
The asterisk denotes the home team.
The extraneous numbers are the number on the contest card, more or less a carryover from days when we did this on physical cards.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023
1 CHIEFS* 5:20 PM 2 LIONS +4.5
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2023
3 FALCONS* 10:00 AM 4 PANTHERS +3.5
5 RAVENS* 10:00 AM 6 TEXANS +10
7 BENGALS 10:00 AM 8 BROWNS* +2.5
9 JAGUARS 10:00 AM 10 COLTS* +5
11 VIKINGS* 10:00 AM 12 BUCCS +6
13 SAINTS* 10:00 AM 14 TITANS +3
15 49ERS 10:00 AM 16 STEELERS* +2.5
17 COMMANDERS* 10:00 AM 18 CARDINALS +7
19 BEARS* 1:25 PM 20 PACKERS +1
21 BRONCOS* 1:25 PM 22 RAIDERS +3.5
23 CHARGERS* 1:25 PM 24 DOLPHINS +3
25 EAGLES 1:25 PM 26 PATRIOTS* +3.5
27 SEAHAWKS* 1:25 PM 28 RAMS +5.5
29 COWBOYS 5:20 PM 30 GIANTS* +3
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
31 BILLS 5:20 PM 32 JETS* +2.5
The asterisk denotes the home team.
The extraneous numbers are the number on the contest card, more or less a carryover from days when we did this on physical cards.
Last edited: