2023 Week 01 SuperContest Lines Out

Squarepants

Squarepants

2
These aren't on the SuperContest website yet, at least the one I follow, but the SuperBook tweeted out the numbers about an hour back:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2023

1 CHIEFS* 5:20 PM 2 LIONS +4.5

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2023

3 FALCONS* 10:00 AM 4 PANTHERS +3.5
5 RAVENS* 10:00 AM 6 TEXANS +10
7 BENGALS 10:00 AM 8 BROWNS* +2.5
9 JAGUARS 10:00 AM 10 COLTS* +5
11 VIKINGS* 10:00 AM 12 BUCCS +6
13 SAINTS* 10:00 AM 14 TITANS +3
15 49ERS 10:00 AM 16 STEELERS* +2.5
17 COMMANDERS* 10:00 AM 18 CARDINALS +7

19 BEARS* 1:25 PM 20 PACKERS +1
21 BRONCOS* 1:25 PM 22 RAIDERS +3.5
23 CHARGERS* 1:25 PM 24 DOLPHINS +3
25 EAGLES 1:25 PM 26 PATRIOTS* +3.5
27 SEAHAWKS* 1:25 PM 28 RAMS +5.5

29 COWBOYS 5:20 PM 30 GIANTS* +3

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023

31 BILLS 5:20 PM 32 JETS* +2.5

The asterisk denotes the home team.

The extraneous numbers are the number on the contest card, more or less a carryover from days when we did this on physical cards.
 
Last edited:
Squarepants

Squarepants

2
Woodrow Wilson, I wouldn't mind seeing a sample of your staggered lines in comparison to these numbers.

I know you'd also drop the ThNF game and post the lines on Friday rather than Wednesday.

But if you don't mind I'd like to see how at least that one change -- the staggered lines -- in isolation looks in real time in relation to these actual contest numbers for WK 01.

Also, what time PT on Friday would you post the lines?
 
Woodrow Wilson

Woodrow Wilson

EOG Dedicated
KC 4.5 / DET +4

ATL -4 / CAR +3.5

BAL -10 / HOU +9.5

CIN -2.5 / CLE +2

JAX -5 / IND +4.5

MIN -5.5 / TB +5

NO -3.5 / TEN +3

SF -2.5 / PIT +2

WFT -7.5 / ARI +7

CHI -1.5 / GB +1

DEN -4 / LV +3.5

LAC -3 / MIA +2.5

PHI -4 / NE +3.5

SEA -5.5 / LAR +5

DAL -3.5 / NYG +3

BUF -2.5 / NYJ +2
 
Woodrow Wilson

Woodrow Wilson

EOG Dedicated
This method wouldn't be perfect, but it would involve a lot more actual handicapping, so it would be an upgrade versus the current format. They also could use totals and post lines staggered a full point. O 48 / U 47 or O 47.5 U 46.5 These contests would have much greater distribution among picks and the overall standings, too. Without staggered lines, totals absolutely should not be used. Monday morning VSIN would be a great listen when the game landed 48, 47, or 46. Especially 47 if the latter option was used.

Posting #'s Wednesday really hasn't made sense for several years. It's a throwback from when information wasn't as readily available. If they're going to use Thursday's games, posting lines Thursday around noon eastern time, 9 a.m. Vegas time makes sense. Also, submitting a Thursday pick should have some sort of deadline prior to kickoff - maybe 1 to 1.5 hours prior. It also would give WG, Circa, and VSIN something up-to-the-minute to discuss.

If Friday, then hang them during the most-watched Friday VSIN segment. That's plenty of time for players and proxy clients to put together their cards.

Also, if any game is off the board, then it doesn't belong on the contest card. The people who complain about that should be ignored...they're merely wishing for bingo square picks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top