2024-24 NHL

NHL Expert
Was hoping Sharky99 started an NHL thread by now as I'm not as active as I once was. I put a couple futures in last night. One I feel very good about, the other was a small play on Patrick Kane to score 30 this year. In hindsight, I probably should have held off on this one but it's just a small bet for a "Peanut" as Dink used to say.

Lane Hutson to win the Calder (ROY) at 600-1
It's already moved to +480

Patrick Kane to score 30 goals at 5-1
Made this bet more to follow and root on Kane and Detroit throughout the year.

Here's to another fantastic NHL season
 
Edmonton, who took Florida to 7 games in the SCFinals last season only to lose in gm 7 after starting the year losing 8 of their first 10 before firing their coach and getting their shit together are about to lose their first 3 to open this season again this year. They are one heckle and jeckal of a team. Seems they made some very good moves this off-season too.
 
