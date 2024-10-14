2024-24 NHL

Was hoping Sharky99 started an NHL thread by now as I'm not as active as I once was. I put a couple futures in last night. One I feel very good about, the other was a small play on Patrick Kane to score 30 this year. In hindsight, I probably should have held off on this one but it's just a small bet for a "Peanut" as Dink used to say.



Lane Hutson to win the Calder (ROY) at 600-1

It's already moved to +480



Patrick Kane to score 30 goals at 5-1

Made this bet more to follow and root on Kane and Detroit throughout the year.



Here's to another fantastic NHL season