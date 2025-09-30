2025 MLB Playoff thread

Padres @ Cubs. 3 pm Eastern start.Total already listed at 7. The wind expected to be blowing in from CF at around 10 so it will be a factor. But normally Wrigley totals don't come out until morning of the game, so the wind can change.A pair of flyball pitchers, Pivetta and Boyd, so some would be home runs will turn into can of corn outs. Would also lean under their strikeout props, as they may get a few more friendly flyball outs.Weather very similar for the Chicago & Cleveland games. Temps around mid 70s, sunny but wind could be a factor.From the other MLB thread: