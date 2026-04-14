2026 WNBA Thread

Draft was yesterday.



Training camp opens in six days.



Two new teams in the league. Toronto Tempo and the Portland Fire.



New 44 game schedule this year.



Season starts May 8.



A longer season is going to be due to a break from August 31 to September 16 for the FIBA world cup games.



Season ends Sept 24.



I cant wait. I started following and betting the wnba about 4 years ago and each season I love it a little bit more each year.



Yes I am a wnba league pass sub.



Something to watch for this year is if the league starts to load manage some of the vets who have played a ton of minutes via the Olympic games and playoff games aka the vegas aces



Following and betting this league is nice because it is only 15 teams. Usually only a handful of games each day (lots of Mondays are off) and if there are injuries the drop off from starters to the bench is so wide the market doesnt account for the drop off enough.



I will say John Kelly is the #1 source for beaver ball but I'm just a white belt student in this arena.



Can not wait for this league to start