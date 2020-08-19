[[+27724481232]] SSD CHEMICAL KUWAIT,SSD CHEMICAL SOLUTION IN UK,ssd chemical in London+27724481232,ssd chemical in Switzerland+27724481232,ssd chemical in Geneva+27724481232,ssd chemical in Dubai+27724481232,ssd chemical in Kuwait+27724481232,ssd chemical in Germany+27724481232,ssd chemical in Doha+27724481232,Cleaning Black Money & Dollars specializes in the chemistry for anti-breeze bank notes. We also do chemicals melting and recovering of all type of bad money from black to white. We also sale chemicals like tourmaline, SSD chemical solution, . and many other activation powder Solutions used to clean all type of blackened, tainted and defaced bank notes. Our technicians are highly qualified and are always ready to handle the cleaning products used in cleaning black note. We do offer the best chemicals. if you are far, we will send one of our technicians to come to you and clean all your money. Our Products – SSD SOLUTION, ANTI BREEZE, black money Cleaning anti-breeze bank notes, Black Dollar, Activation Powder black coated notes paste CLEANING CHEMICAL solution, Defaced currency, Black coated notes, Cleaning black money, super automatic solution, stained money, black marked currency, cleaning Black money, CLEANING MONEY, NOTES, Black Currency Cleaning Chemical, SD Automatic Solution, Money Cleaning Solution, Black Stain, black money chemical. ABOUT SSD SOLUTION FOR CLEANING BLACK MONEY Chemical and Allied product incorporated is a major manufacturer of industrial and pharmaceutical products with key specialization in the production of S.S.D Automatic solution used in the cleaning of black money and defaced money and stained bank notes with anti -breeze quality. The SSD solution in its full range is the BEST CHEMICAL in the market for cleaning Anti breeze bank notes, defaced