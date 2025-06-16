2nd bet in forever! Arkansas vs Murray State! UNLOAD $$$$

Over 12.5 runs -120 draftkings

$60,000

Runs galore. 🏃‍♀️

Also buy UPS stock and hold for the next decade. $100 and change
 
You know the funny part about life today is you have to really block out the bullshit.

Don't get caught up in the riots. This..That.

Only thing that really pisses me off is places like olive garden charging 23 bucks for some pasta Alfredo.

It was awful to boot. Service was trash. Overall vibes were trash. It irritates to me to high hell they can get away with murder.

The past is long gone whether you want to admit it or not. Its a new world. Adapt or die.

Nobody gives a flying fuck today but make sure you get on your knees and suck me off when this game has over 12.5 runs .
 
I bet thousands for fun in 2025 but when it comes to bets like my baseball game or this I dont fuck around.

Shen I go big I WIN NOW.
 
You know first hand its the play bird. 89 degrees. Arkansas desperate but Murray State got the fight.

Just making the fucking bet. This is what Im talking about today. People just causing chaos for the hell of it.

I still drive a 15 year old Honda with 200k + miles and people got newer vehicles that break down. Lol
 
I dont play openers with this type of money. I never have and never will.

We all know Omaha is big but right now we are headed for runs galore.

Im telling you Im not asking. The ball will carry this afternoon.
 
OMG who moved it to 13 at draftkings

Is it the guy who does.this for a living who just posted on some forum with 100 people?

Should I move it again.? Should I?
 
