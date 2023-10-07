2nd half College - UAB/SF

choslamshe
EOG Master
Under 33.5
Huge 35 point opening quarter, 14 point second quarter, but the productivity and tempo across the board dropped considerably. With a 3 score lead, UAB is going to really slow things down and SF's offensive line is that bad, they're still going to struggle to move the ball as they have the first half.
