30 years ago today - March 4, 1990 ........... R.I.P. Hank Gathers

Today is March 4.



Today is Dad’s Birthday. He is 32. I say that because Mom says she is 29 and Dad is 3 years older so Dad is 32. Dad is 28 years older than me, making me 4 y/o. I might be taller than most 4 y/o but maturity wise – that is about right.



But ever since March 4, 1990 I have come to regret Dad’s B-day. That is because March 4, 1990 is also the day Hank Gathers died. At just 23. Of heart failure which is strange because few had a bigger heart than Hank. The reason I will never forget March 4, 1990 is because of where I was that day.



NO – I was not with my father. That day I was at KTLA in the Sports Department like I was most Sundays along with others I am still friends with to this day. That day Loyola Maymount played in the Semis of their Conference Tourney. Unlike now where every game is seemingly on TV in 1990 that was not the case. The game was not on TV but KTLA had a camera there and someone in the Dept, too.



The first sign something was wrong was when our guy at the game called the Producer and said Hank was down. I recall thinking at the time that was bad but Hank will be all right. Earlier he had a heart issue but recovered so this would be no different. He might not play again this season or even ever but he would be fine.



Until Ray called to say things were not going well and then the news broke than Hank died. During the time Hank’s status was up in the air, the on-air sports guy was in a side room, doing what he did so often, speaking to students. This time from UCLA.



When Hank died the entire newsroom was in grief. Back then there was somewhat of bad feelings between the News and Sports Department. When an Angels game ran long it cut into the 10P newscast and we all got blamed for it despite the fact we had nothing to do with it. But Hank was one of the few who was loved by everyone – even the News people.



Hank was dead but our anchor did not know. Hank was like a son to him. As was Bo Kimble, who also interned at KTLA.. What happened next was the single most difficult thing I was ever a part of. Nine years earlier my Uncle called to speak to my father. I said he was not there but would be home soon. My uncle told me something that was like a hammer blow: My Paternal Grandmother, had just died of a massive heart attack. That was in 1981 yet I also recall it like yesterday because I had the unenviable task of having to tell my Mother, Sister and Brother and then try and console them when they started sobbing. But Grandma was in her late 60s and had lived a full life. Or more so than Hank.



I forget who but someone got the sports guy out of the room. There were about 5 of us there when someone (I forget who) told him that Hank died. There were 5 of us in case he fainted. We were going to catch him. But he somehow stayed upright and to show what kind of a person he is – went back into the room to talk to the students.



When the students left it was time to work on the show and get the guy ready for the 10P show. Normally the sports anchor appears on set to start the show then goes back to the newsroom and then back when they are about to go on air. But this time he stuck around since Hank’s death led the show. He got thru the show OK. Until the show ended and we had our post show meeting when he took off his makeup. We all cried and were still stunned. I will never forget our guy saying he hoped Larry Stewart (L.A. Times Media Reporter/Critic) wouldn’t rip him in his weekly column. Seriously.



I have called this sports guy every March 4 since 1991. The first few years he wouldn’t answer his phone because he wanted nothing to do with talking to people. Can’t say I blame him. Now he does answer and we spend time just shaking our heads still trying to comprehend WTF happened.



This is why since March 4, 1990 I do not look forward to dad’s Birthday because his B-day is also the day Hank Gathers died.