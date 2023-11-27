49er Purdy

I agree with Richard Sherman, the fact that he was the last player picked in the draft will always hurt his MVP chances.

The guy leads or is close to the lead in every Qb rating that matters yet +1600 (DK) in the race.
 
I can't bring myself to say it but serviceable Qb Dak Prescott is now favored to win MVP.

How did this happen?
 
Heim said:
I can't bring myself to say it but serviceable Qb Dak Prescott is now favored to win MVP.

How did this happen?
SF wins with Purdy, Dallas wins because of Dak, Shanny's system hurts Purdy in the MVP voting, the general thinking is anyone can QB that team and have success, not saying that's the case, but that's the narrative
 
I wonder what all of the "trade dak and start Cooper Rush" guys think now, I remember a thread where guys thought Dallas was better off with Rush at QB since he filled in and played well for a few games, it's so funny how fans watch the backup play well and start clamoring for the starter to be traded and give the job to the backup
 
Hey Screw, no matter how well Browning plays, please don't tell me Bengals fans would be ready to make him the starter next year over Burrow
 
MVP should be a 4 horse race this year:

1. McCaffery
2. Tyreek Hill
3. Purdy
4. Dak

Kelce has no business on any top 5 list. If he belongs, TJ Hockenson belongs. Their numbers are similar.
 
