670 the Scores Dan McNeil canceled

I know we have a lot of guys that listen to the Chicago Market radio, like Fairwarning and I.


just read about Dan McNeil's tweet about Maria Taylor's MNF outfit, and logged on to listen to Dan and Dan's take on it.

Laurence Holmes just announced that McNeil is no longer with the score.

seems a bit too much for a joke about a girl's outfit

woke cancel culture going crazy again.

will be intesting to hear what Parkins has to say. Off course he'll bow down to the libtard left. But the score will get more backlash from their listeners for dismissing McNeil over this bull shit.

https://www.chicagotribune.com/spor...0200915-pqoqgqsvwfdevoj5dyccgfzacq-story.html

https://www.radio.com/670thescore/shows/show-schedule
 
McNeil has had many struggles with addiction and mental illness in the past, even in the good times.

I would not be surprised to hear of him turning up dead or in a bad bad way in the next year or two after this firing.

hopefully he just moves onto to enjoy rock and roll, spending time with his family, especially his severly autistic son, and fishing


damn shame. McNeil had really changed his ways and been bending over backward, sometimes it seems painfully so. To indulge lefty Parkins, Bernstein, and Holme's over the past years. I guess you can teach an old dog new tricks but if they mess the trick up one time. you put them down
 
