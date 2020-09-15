670 the Scores Dan McNeil canceled

McNeil has had many struggles with addiction and mental illness in the past, even in the good times.



I would not be surprised to hear of him turning up dead or in a bad bad way in the next year or two after this firing.



hopefully he just moves onto to enjoy rock and roll, spending time with his family, especially his severly autistic son, and fishing





damn shame. McNeil had really changed his ways and been bending over backward, sometimes it seems painfully so. To indulge lefty Parkins, Bernstein, and Holme's over the past years. I guess you can teach an old dog new tricks but if they mess the trick up one time. you put them down