7 minutes for an out of bounds review?

jimmythegreek

Video review should not take a fraction of that long. The referred made the right call because Lebron's right foot hit the floor before saving it to Covington, whom which the original call was last off of.

After all that, the refs said it's LA ball.
How about pointing in a specific direction? Much less saying which LA they're talking about?

Am I fortunate I bet LA tonight.
 
winkyduck

I hear so much about how NBA refs are the best out there

BULLSHIT!

They are some of the worst. There needs to be a 2-minute limit. If the call is not overturned in 2 minutes - call stands.
 
