76 teams? 4 more play inns?

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
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Im hearing now that there are discussions under way for as soon as next season to extend the NCAA March Madness men's and women's basketball tournaments to 76 teams. We all know it comes down to more generated revenue. At some point why not just extend it to all Division 1's regardless of record. All that is going to matter wasting to play 30-35 games is postseaon seeding. What a waste of time. More overall shitty records and teams will compete.