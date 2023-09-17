A list of teams that refs want to win and or do well

it will also last all seasonCowboys and Colorado is way out of control
more than that they are dishonest and or corruptlots of refs are judges or attorneys, which means they are catholics, which means they dont like christians.
the black ref was 5 yards away and was staring right at it, he still refused to call itignore the facemask on watson
I did see a defensive block below the waist yesterday, think it was in the Jets/Cowboys game.I'm just asking the question. When is tackling low roughing the pussy and when is it not.