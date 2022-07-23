A question for the hockey guys

I'm more of a casual fan when it comes to the NHL, so I'm looking for opinions on the big trade that just happened between the Panthers and Flames. The Panthers traded Johnathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Shwindt, and a first round pick to Calgary for Matthew Tkachuk. On paper it looks like the Panthers gave up a lot, but both Huby and Weegar will be FA's after this season, and they immediately locked up Tkachuk to a long term extension, maybe the Panthers didn't think they would be able to resign those guys so they moved them this offseason, but on paper they gave up a lot I think.