A smoking ban would have saved more lives than the pandemic measures

Have you ever been to Laughlin? There's this tiny casino in-between the Edgewater and the Aquarius (formerly the Flamingo) called the Regency. In the late 90's they used to have this tiny pit area with 4 blackjack tables. The pit boss had a station in the middle that was elevated with a chair. He would sit up there and chain smoke as he overlooked all the action. The action usually consisted of only one of those tables being open at a time. Table minimum was a buck. There were 2 black jack dealers and they would take turns with 20 minute shifts. One would deal while the other would sit in the chairs off to the side and chain smoke.



It's unreal to think that was a tad over 20 years ago. A completely different world.