A smoking ban would have saved more lives than the pandemic measures

Sol Diablo

Heisenberg said:
It cracks me up when pit bosses and dealers tell players at the tables to watch their language while people are allowed to smoke around others at the same table
Have you ever been to Laughlin? There's this tiny casino in-between the Edgewater and the Aquarius (formerly the Flamingo) called the Regency. In the late 90's they used to have this tiny pit area with 4 blackjack tables. The pit boss had a station in the middle that was elevated with a chair. He would sit up there and chain smoke as he overlooked all the action. The action usually consisted of only one of those tables being open at a time. Table minimum was a buck. There were 2 black jack dealers and they would take turns with 20 minute shifts. One would deal while the other would sit in the chairs off to the side and chain smoke.

It's unreal to think that was a tad over 20 years ago. A completely different world.
 
Heisenberg

Sol Diablo said:
Have you ever been to Laughlin? There's this tiny casino in-between the Edgewater and the Aquarius (formerly the Flamingo) called the Regency. In the late 90's they used to have this tiny pit area with 4 blackjack tables. The pit boss had a station in the middle that was elevated with a chair. He would sit up there and chain smoke as he overlooked all the action. The action usually consisted of only one of those tables being open at a time. Table minimum was a buck. There were 2 black jack dealers and they would take turns with 20 minute shifts. One would deal while the other would sit in the chairs off to the side and chain smoke.

It's unreal to think that was a tad over 20 years ago. A completely different world.
My buddies and I have had some crazy ass times in Laughlin. The place that cracks me up is the night club Losers Lounge. All the bored women that live across the river go there in droves begging to get fucked by out of town guys.
 
John Kelly

In Las Vegas, the race and sports at Sam's Town had a low ceiling and poor ventilation in the 1980's and early '90's.

The smoke would hang in the room all day long.

Secondhand smoke was an issue.
 
ejd_5277

Heisenberg said:
My buddies and I have had some crazy ass times in Laughlin. The place that cracks me up is the night club Losers Lounge. All the bored women that live across the river go there in droves begging to get fucked by out of town guys.
Teeth optional.

I think there may be more crystal meth done per capita in Bullhead City than maybe any place else in the country.
 
mr merlin

The reason they dont ban smoking is because the state govts get rich off it. The tobacco co's prob make 50 cents a pck, the combined govt taxes(fed and state) make 4-5-$6 +.
 
