Aaron Rodgers arrives at camp

I've always liked Aaron Rodgers.



Crafty, very crafty.



I like his ability to escape the pocket and throw on the run.



His Hail Mary passes are the best in the game.



He throws the ball sky-high, a great practice others should adopt.



My only problem with Rodgers is his postseason record.



He's 11-10 lifetime in the NFL playoffs.



One other downside: Rodgers turns 39 in December.



Of course, Rodgers sat for three seasons on the Green Bay bench before taking over for Brett Favre, so you could argue Rodgers still has plenty of life in his legs.