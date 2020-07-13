Activated carbon: how much do you know about its history?

dingxinda9
The first people to notice the effect of activated carbon were ancient Egyptians, who used the material as a drug. In modern times, we have used many other uses for porous materials. For example, in World War I, it was a key ingredient in some of the original gas masks, and now we use it for everything from filtering the air to cleaning up oil spills. The super filtration capacity of the material lies in its porous structure, such as coal active carbon. By opening the pores of carbon (i.e., activating carbon), chemists expand the surface area of the material, creating more sites for binding or trapping contaminants. In fact, a pound of activated carbon is very porous, and if flattened, it could have a surface area of four million square feet - nearly 70 football fields.
The process of preparing activated carbon begins by heating raw materials, such as coconut shells and coal, and converting them into charcoal. From there, steam - one of the most popular activation methods - stimulates a chemical reaction that removes carbon from the pore wall and enlarges it. In this process, coconut shell activated carbon suppliers can change the pore size to meet specific needs. For example, water purification works best when pores are more open, while whitening sugar works better when pores are less open. When done, carbon can naturally combine with many pollutants.
Activated carbon filters do need maintenance. Since adsorption acts by binding molecules to carbon, the material may become "full". At this stage, the overloaded pores allow the chemical substances to pass through, and even exhaust part of the trapped gas, which is why it is very important to replace the filter after the filter is used up.
