Adios Costa Rica...

Was thinking about VD the other night when walking down Avenida Central in downtown San Jose, Costa Rica.



VD once called Avenida Central "the walking street" and it always stuck with me.



No cars are allowed on the street for about a mile where shops, big and small, line both sides of the major thoroughfare.



Not quite "The Magnificent Mile" in Chicago, but a major retail strip for a metropolitan area that houses more than two million people.



Here's a good laugh at an exchange I had with a street hustler three nights ago:



Fast-talking New Yorker in his early 30's comes up to me and starts a conversation out of nowhere.



I initially ignored his nonsense, but then he asked if I needed anything...alcohol, drugs, women, etc.



When I rejected his offers, he then asked what I was doing that night.



I could not resist.



Channeling my inner Bob Costas, I told him I was going to watch Caitlin Clark in her professional debut for the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun and later check out the ring ceremony in Las Vegas as the two-time defending champion Aces open the new season against 41-year-old Diana Taurasi (she turns 42 in less than a month) and the Phoenix Mercury.



The street hustler looked at me as if I were from outer space.



He said, "Take my number and put it in your phone."



I said, "I'll pass."



He then turned right off Avenida Central and I stayed the course.