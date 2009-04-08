Adios Costa Rica...

Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Will be posting from Pattaya Beach in Thailand...leaving tomorrow for LA and will be in the land of smiles until football season...

will try to learn how to post pictures from a digital camera...anyone here know how?

Golf, women, and fine dining....doesn't get any better....
 
betfirstclass

betfirstclass

EOG Dedicated
Re: Adios Costa Rica...

VD

Your house is in BIG---TROUBLE as you & partner in--crime did not call me after HF---TIME last night

Not that I felt Like Partying after that game where ever SQUARE ON PLANET EARTH HAD NC & OVER and NC to score the first 20 etc etc etc etc
 
GreenDoberman

GreenDoberman

2
Re: Adios Costa Rica...

Those Thai fuckers are no doubt partying tonight with VD's pending arrival. Time to wheel away the buddha statues and pray to the shrine of Viejo.
 
Dante

Dante

EOG Veteran
Re: Adios Costa Rica...

Viejo Dinosaur said:
Will be posting from Pattaya Beach in Thailand...leaving tomorrow for LA and will be in the land of smiles until football season...

will try to learn how to post pictures from a digital camera...anyone here know how?

Golf, women, and fine dining....doesn't get any better....
Click to expand...

stay safe V.... you sure are living the good life :cheers
 
THE SHRINK

THE SHRINK

1
Re: Adios Costa Rica...

Viejo Dinosaur said:
Will be posting from Pattaya Beach in Thailand...leaving tomorrow for LA and will be in the land of smiles until football season...

will try to learn how to post pictures from a digital camera...anyone here know how?

Golf, women, and fine dining....doesn't get any better....
Click to expand...

Have a safe flight...

Looking forward to those pics...:thumbsup

THE SHRINK
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Re: Adios Costa Rica...

Quantemleap from the RX sent me instructions on how to post pics with a digital camera...will be sending plenty...
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Re: Adios Costa Rica...

gynecologist said:
Man we all live shit lives compared to the Shrink and VD.. Fuck 2348ji23e
Click to expand...

If you get out of the bed in the morning and your feet touch, you have nothing to bitch about....

You just gotta make time for yourself and it does help to have a little bankroll...12io4j2w90

Helps being semi-retired also..
 
TTinCO

TTinCO

2
Re: Adios Costa Rica...

LOL....yeah, getting back on the screwed up poker sleep schedule.

Poker hasn't been bad at all, sports has kinda sucked the last couple weeks. Is it football season yet?
 
TTinCO

TTinCO

2
Re: Adios Costa Rica...

Well, I've always been a Chiefs fan-so this clusterfuck is pure comedy to me. The Buncos had no defense & McDummy took less than a month to dismantle the offense, so you can see where this season is headed.

You couldn't pay someone to do so much damage so fast. I can't stop laughing.......
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Re: Adios Costa Rica...

It's 1:30 here....will be in LA for a few days before Thailand...hope to catch a west coast baseball game or go to the track...

Take it easy Terry...
 
diogee

diogee

Verly isnt going anywhere
Re: Adios Costa Rica...

Sounds like one hell of a summer in store. Have a good time.
 
munson15

munson15

I want winners...
Re: Adios Costa Rica...

Have a good time on the Far East, Dinosaur, and don't forget to write.:cheers
 
Neveragain

Neveragain

EOG Dedicated
Still waiting for the pictures from digital camera....

Was thinking of Thailand this week after seeing an Australian YouTube news report that half a million Russians
have visited Phuket in the past year with 10,000 relocating. That’s a lot of vodka.

According to a local real estate agent these Russians have pushed up housing prices by 20%.
 
Last edited:
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Was thinking about VD the other night when walking down Avenida Central in downtown San Jose, Costa Rica.

VD once called Avenida Central "the walking street" and it always stuck with me.

No cars are allowed on the street for about a mile where shops, big and small, line both sides of the major thoroughfare.

Not quite "The Magnificent Mile" in Chicago, but a major retail strip for a metropolitan area that houses more than two million people.

Here's a good laugh at an exchange I had with a street hustler three nights ago:

Fast-talking New Yorker in his early 30's comes up to me and starts a conversation out of nowhere.

I initially ignored his nonsense, but then he asked if I needed anything...alcohol, drugs, women, etc.

When I rejected his offers, he then asked what I was doing that night.

I could not resist.

Channeling my inner Bob Costas, I told him I was going to watch Caitlin Clark in her professional debut for the Indiana Fever against the Connecticut Sun and later check out the ring ceremony in Las Vegas as the two-time defending champion Aces open the new season against 41-year-old Diana Taurasi (she turns 42 in less than a month) and the Phoenix Mercury.

The street hustler looked at me as if I were from outer space.

He said, "Take my number and put it in your phone."

I said, "I'll pass."

He then turned right off Avenida Central and I stayed the course.
 
Last edited:
R

Rockfish

EOG Addicted
Avenida Central great for people watching. More so female watching.

JK, you ever get a meal inside Mercado Central? Quite an experience. One can get a great meal for cheap if you know which stall to go to.

I heard during covid that many many stores went out of business on Avenida Central. Is it making a come back?
 
Last edited:
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Rockfish said:
Avenida Central great for people watching. More so female watching.

JK, you ever get a meal inside Mercado Central? Quite an experience. One can get a great meal for cheap if you know which stall to go to.

I heard during covid that many many stores went out of business on Avenida Central. Is it making a come back?
Click to expand...

Never ate there.

Any stall suggestions?

Your last food recommendation was a winner.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
Rockfish said:
Avenida Central great for people watching. More so female watching.

JK, you ever get a meal inside Mercado Central? Quite an experience. One can get a great meal for cheap if you know which stall to go to.

I heard during covid that many many stores went out of business on Avenida Central. Is it making a come back?
Click to expand...

The local economy in San Jose is hurting.

For ex-pats, the exchange rate is disappointingly low and getting lower.

And for added pain, the prices for goods are climbing.

The $7 fee for a delicious all-you-can-eat breakfast at Sleep Inn is now $8.

Here's the basic rule for prices in CR: Goods and services are priced differently.

The prices for goods in Costa Rica are similar to the inflated prices for goods in the United States.

You still can get a bargain if a local provides a service for you: haircut, Uber or...wait for it...massage.
 
R

Rockfish

EOG Addicted
John Kelly said:
Never ate there.

Any stall suggestions?

Your last food recommendation was a winner.
Click to expand...
It has been 7 years since i was down there so no suggestion. it was too intimidating for me to go in alone. I don't speak Spanish. I went with a gringo who lived down there at the time. You for sure get the local experience if you eat at Mercado Central.
 
R

Rockfish

EOG Addicted
John Kelly said:
The local economy in San Jose is hurting.

For ex-pats, the exchange rate is disappointingly low and getting lower.

And for added pain, the prices for goods are climbing.

The $7 fee for a delicious all-you-can-eat breakfast at Sleep Inn is now $8.

Here's the basic rule for prices in CR: Goods and services are priced differently.

The prices for goods in Costa Rica are similar to the inflated prices for goods in the United States.

You still can get a bargain if a local provides a service for you: haircut, Uber or...wait for it...massage.
Click to expand...
The cost to live in C.R. as gone up a considerable amount in the last ten years.

Guys i knew have moved on to Medellin Colombia and San Juan Del Sur Nicaragua for the cheaper prices to live.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Rockfish said:
The cost to live in C.R. as gone up a considerable amount in the last ten years.

Guys i knew have moved on to Medellin Colombia and San Juan Del Sur Nicaragua for the cheaper prices to live.
Click to expand...

A friend of mine is in Jaco this week…he is visiting from Thailand…he says a bottle of Coke is four bucks, a drink is nine bucks, and a cheeseburger is 24 bucks…and he says you are lucky to get a blow job with a condom for 150 bucks…he was staying at the CoCal…six pack of beer was 15 bucks
 
B

boston massacre

EOG Master
Viejo Dinosaur said:
A friend of mine is in Jaco this week…he is visiting from Thailand…he says a bottle of Coke is four bucks, a drink is nine bucks, and a cheeseburger is 24 bucks…and he says you are lucky to get a blow job with a condom for 150 bucks…he was staying at the CoCal…six pack of beer was 15 bucks
Click to expand...

Jaco Beach.

OVERRATED !
 
R

Rockfish

EOG Addicted
Viejo Dinosaur said:
A friend of mine is in Jaco this week…he is visiting from Thailand…he says a bottle of Coke is four bucks, a drink is nine bucks, and a cheeseburger is 24 bucks…and he says you are lucky to get a blow job with a condom for 150 bucks…he was staying at the CoCal…six pack of beer was 15 bucks
Click to expand...
Amazing pricing. Did not think it is that bad. not for me.

Hell VD, you were living in Vegas enjoying everything it offered along with cheap pricing well before the hordes of people started moving there. You were in Vegas in the late 70's IIRC.

Also you lived in CR before all the gringos started moving there as well. You enjoyed that Country and everything it offered. Then you got out of dodge. Smart move.
 
Viejo Dinosaur

Viejo Dinosaur

EOG Master
Rockfish said:
Amazing pricing. Did not think it is that bad. not for me.

Hell VD, you were living in Vegas enjoying everything it offered along with cheap pricing well before the hordes of people started moving there. You were in Vegas in the late 70's IIRC.

Also you lived in CR before all the gringos started moving there as well. You enjoyed that Country and everything it offered. Then you got out of dodge. Smart move.
Click to expand...

Moved to Vegas 79-80 when there were only 250,000 residents…life was great back then…beancounters arrived almost 10 years later….

Moved to the Carribean in 1987 when offshore gambling was introduced…was very fortunate to be involved with most of the pioneers that ran the books in the DR and Costa Rica…
 
R

Rockfish

EOG Addicted
Viejo Dinosaur said:
Costa Rica still in the hands of great guys such as Willy Loman aka Judge Wapner…
Click to expand...
Hope the Judge is doing well.

met him in C.R. about 12 years ago. at that place he use to hang at a lot. Can't think of the name. They had wood paneling on the walls and ceiling in every room upstairs. Was in a rough part of town at night. Had a good lineup that night. i was happy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top