Adios KDWN 720

KDWN was one powerful signal in the Pacific time zone, especially at night.



A 50,000-watt blow torch.



I remember listening to Arne Lang and Michael "Roxy" Roxborough on "The Stardust Line."



In the early 1990s, I appeared as the horse racing correspondent for the popular betting show.



I had a chance to visit with two of my favorite radio personalities while talking about a sport near and dear to my heart.



On my first appearance, after reviewing the stakes results from Del Mar and Saratoga, I spoke in glowing terms about the race book at the Stardust.



Number of seats, number of big-screen televisions, number of racetrack signals, etc.



I even mentioned the name of the race book manager, Phil Gerardi.



My 10-minute hit was complete and I thought I had done an excellent job.



I was pleased with my fast-paced report as engineer Gene Harvey briefly thanked me as the program moved to a commercial break.



Only one problem: Gene did not turn off the microphones of the two hosts, Arne and Roxy.



As many people know, Roxy was -- and still is -- a tell-it-like-it-is commentator.



Just before Gene disconnected my line, I heard Roxy say to Arne, "Who was that shill?"



That would have been me.



Too funny.



Note: In subsequent appearances on the radio show, I toned down my lavish praise of the Stardust Race and Sports Book.