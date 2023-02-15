Adios KDWN 720

So sad to hear! For those of a certain age we grew up listening to Lee Pete weeknights from 10P-Midnight on 720 then on weekends from 9P-Midnight on "The Stardust Line." It was how we got the numbers for the coming week's CFB/NFL games. On Saturday guests would go over the NFL card and Sunday's were pure radio gold. Gene Harvey at the controls. Lee as joined by Donny Bader - Kato Kaelin before we knew about KK. Donny was about 5 feet tall - if that - and looked like he hadn't bathed in about a month - but he did. NO ONE was "better" at playing parlays and losing one side. He could play a 20-team parlay and go 19-1 in doing so.

Dave Cokin and others including Dave Malinsky would go over the coming CFB card and give out 3 plays and did very well in doing so. Many times on weekends the host was someone we all know here.

I am sure JK has many stories to tell. I know times change but this is so sad!

Audacy will take Conservative Talk 720 KDWN Las Vegas and Sports Betting "The Bet 1140" KXST North Las Vegas NV dark on March 1. Audacy announced in November that it had sold the land that hosted the towers for both station and auxiliary antenna's for the company's five FMs to a real estate...
KDWN was one powerful signal in the Pacific time zone, especially at night.

A 50,000-watt blow torch.

I remember listening to Arne Lang and Michael "Roxy" Roxborough on "The Stardust Line."

In the early 1990s, I appeared as the horse racing correspondent for the popular betting show.

I had a chance to visit with two of my favorite radio personalities while talking about a sport near and dear to my heart.

On my first appearance, after reviewing the stakes results from Del Mar and Saratoga, I spoke in glowing terms about the race book at the Stardust.

Number of seats, number of big-screen televisions, number of racetrack signals, etc.

I even mentioned the name of the race book manager, Phil Gerardi.

My 10-minute hit was complete and I thought I had done an excellent job.

I was pleased with my fast-paced report as engineer Gene Harvey briefly thanked me as the program moved to a commercial break.

Only one problem: Gene did not turn off the microphones of the two hosts, Arne and Roxy.

As many people know, Roxy was -- and still is -- a tell-it-like-it-is commentator.

Just before Gene disconnected my line, I heard Roxy say to Arne, "Who was that shill?"

That would have been me.

Too funny.

Note: In subsequent appearances on the radio show, I toned down my lavish praise of the Stardust Race and Sports Book.
 
