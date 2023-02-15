Adios KDWN 720

winkyduck
TYVM Morgan William!!!
So sad to hear! For those of a certain age we grew up listening to Lee Pete weeknights from 10P-Midnight on 720 then on weekends from 9P-Midnight on "The Stardust Line." It was how we got the numbers for the coming week's CFB/NFL games. On Saturday guests would go over the NFL card and Sunday's were pure radio gold. Gene Harvey at the controls. Lee as joined by Donny Bader - Kato Kaelin before we knew about KK. Donny was about 5 feet tall - if that - and looked like he hadn't bathed in about a month - but he did. NO ONE was "better" at playing parlays and losing one side. He could play a 20-team parlay and go 19-1 in doing so.
Dave Cokin and others including Dave Malinsky would go over the coming CFB card and give out 3 plays and did very well in doing so. Many times on weekends the host was someone we all know here.
I am sure JK has many stories to tell. I know times change but this is so sad!
