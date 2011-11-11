Al Bundy Is My Hero

H

High Times

EOG Master
Re: Al Bundy Is My Hero

Working 5 day 40 hour weeks is the easy way to live.

Getting 2 days off a week and getting paid for that.

How fucking nice is that!
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
Re: Al Bundy Is My Hero

One of the all time greatest TV personalities. I LOVE this show. Funny thing is that a show about a disfunctional family would still have good themes in it each week. For example.....if you are going to have a daughter that is a slut make sure that your front door is extra strong to take the impact of multiple heads being slammed into it. A great learning tool.
 
Bucky

Bucky

EOG Dedicated
Re: Al Bundy Is My Hero

LOL, I think it was 4??? Did you see the episode he squared off against Bubba Smith?
 
blueline

blueline

EOG Master
well done

Ed O'Neill says he's giving back honorary doctorate from YSU after Bill Johnson is named university president​


Youngstown native Ed O'Neill, famous for his roles as Al Bundy on Married... with Children and Jay Pritchett on Modern Family, says he's giving back his honorary doctorate from Youngstown State University.

An article from Ideastream Public Media quotes O'Neill as saying, "I've got a doctorate from YSU, an honorary doctorate that I'm going to give back. I don't want it... I'm going to start calling it Trump-U. And I think a lot of people feel that way."
 
