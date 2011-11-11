Al Bundy Is My Hero

well done



Ed O'Neill says he's giving back honorary doctorate from YSU after Bill Johnson is named university president​

Youngstown native Ed O'Neill, famous for his roles as Al Bundy on Married... with Children and Jay Pritchett on Modern Family, says he's giving back his honorary doctorate from Youngstown State University.



An article from Ideastream Public Media quotes O'Neill as saying, "I've got a doctorate from YSU, an honorary doctorate that I'm going to give back. I don't want it... I'm going to start calling it Trump-U. And I think a lot of people feel that way."