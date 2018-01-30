Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

common guy

#5
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

Concur. Harbaugh could have won 2-3 Super Bowls if he rightfully gave Alex his job back. Maybe Alex will get one soon.
 
#12
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

And the Redskins Extended him for 4 more years. 4 years, 94 Million, 71 Million guaranteed. :LMAONEVER underestimate the stupidity of Daniel Snyder. He'll always exceed it. Redskins now buried for years.
 
#19
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

TheGuesser said:
And the Redskins Extended him for 4 more years. 4 years, 94 Million, 71 Million guaranteed. :LMAONEVER underestimate the stupidity of Daniel Snyder. He'll always exceed it. Redskins now buried for years.
Alex Smith will have a better NFL career than Mahomes. We can post up any amount of money you want on this one.
 
#29
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

The team is yours, Patrick Mahomes


January 30, 2018 10:43 PM
For the first time in a generation, the Chiefs played a season knowing their future quarterback was on the roster.
The future and the Chiefs’ next chapter began Tuesday for Patrick Mahomes II with the news of a deal that will send Alex Smith to Washington.
After trading up to draft Mahomes in 2017, the Chiefs’ had every intention of making him their starting quarterback. It was just a matter of when. They even delivered a sneak peek in the regular-season finale, when Mahomes led the Chiefs to a victory at Denver.
That marked the first time in three decades that a quarterback who was drafted by Kansas City was the starter in a Chiefs’ victory.

In the 27-24 win over the Broncos, Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes — including some eye-popping completions — for 284 yards, and after he was removed from the game with the lead in the fourth quarter, was put back in when the score was tied.
The 22-year-old Mahomes promptly led a game-winning field goal drive.
Two days after the game, Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib made a prediction.


“I saw enough of Patrick Mahomes to think Alex Smith is gonna be a free agent next year,” Talib said on the Vic Lombardi Show. “(Mahomes) can play some ball. … He’s smart. I saw him checking protections, reading defenses. We know how strong his arm is, man.”
The Chiefs went into the 2017 draft intent on selecting Mahomes, a player they had scouted for multiple years. But with the 27th selection, the team believed they’d have to make a move to secure the gunslinger who had set numerous records at Texas Tech.
They found a partner in Buffalo, trading first-round spots with the Bills and moving up to No. 10, and surrendering a first-round pick in the 2018 draft.
The move marked the first time the Chiefs selected a quarterback in the first round since taking Penn State’s Todd Blackledge in 1983. Since then, the team largely found its quarterbacks through free agency, not through the draft.
Mahomes got his first snaps at Texas Tech as a freshman when starter Davis Webb was injured. He started the final few games and threw for a Big 12 freshman record 598 yards in a game. Mahomes won the starting job as a junior and posted huge numbers, including 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
In his final college year, Mahomes shattered records. In a game against Oklahoma he passed for 734 yards, tying an NCAA record, and his 819 yards of total offense is the best in major-college history. He threw for 5,052 yards and 41 touchdowns.
When he arrived at Chiefs camp last spring, Mahomes immediately went to work with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and offensive quality control coach Mike Kafka. Since the season ended, Nagy has become the Chicago Bears head coach and Kafka has been elevated to quarterbacks coach.
The Chiefs also have a new offensive coordinator in Eric Bieniemy, the former running backs coach.
Before the Broncos game, Mahomes had only seen action in the preseason, but even that was impressive. Taking snaps in three games, Mahomes completed 63 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
After that, he played the role of top reserve, but didn’t get many practice snaps with the first-team offense until the final week. Most of his practice work came on the scout team.
Those days are over. The Chiefs will now be led by Mahomes.



 
#59
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

Chiefs were giddy for Trubisky but have to settle for their backup choice.

Won’t work out for Mahomes.
 
#67
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

JavyBaez9 said:
Chiefs were giddy for Trubisky but have to settle for their backup choice.

Won’t work out for Mahomes.
Nobody with the Chiefs, nor any Chief fan, ever wanted Trubisky over Mahomes, including Nagy. Trubisky was their 3rd choice, after Mahomes and Watson. FACT. He'll be a nice player. I like him. Likely a top 10 guy if he develops. But he has nowhere near the talent of Mahomes, if he develops.
 
#78
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

The Redskins got badly, badly fleeced. A 3rd for Alex was bad enough, but they also gave away an excellent young CB in Fuller, AND paid Alex an insane contract. G-d Bless Danny Boy Snyder. As bad as any fanbase thinks their owner is, Danny is always stupider and worse.
 
#85
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

TheGuesser said:
The Redskins got badly, badly fleeced. A 3rd for Alex was bad enough, but they also gave away an excellent young CB in Fuller, AND paid Alex an insane contract. G-d Bless Danny Boy Snyder. As bad as any fanbase thinks their owner is, Danny is always stupider and worse.
Agree

Nagy is on the record saying they wanted Trubisky but weren’t trading up to 1.2
 
#96
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

FairWarning said:
Agree

Nagy is on the record saying they wanted Trubisky but weren’t trading up to 1.2
He said he liked Trubisky, and I'm sure he did. But the Chiefs, as a Front Office and Coaching staff were unanimous at the time, in liking Mahomes as their #1 choice, and as the #1 QB in that draft. And Chief fans were about 55-45 at the time in wanting Mahomes over Watson. I didn't see many, if any Chief fans, and I lived daily on Chief Message Boards for months before that draft, because we knew we were gonna try for a QB, that wanted Trubisky. Truthfully, among Chief fans pre draft, Kizer was wanted more than Trubisky. I disagreed with that, I thought Kizer was a huge project, but that's how Chief fans felt. We were laughing, and thrilled when the Bears drafted Trubisky at #2. We were all afraid they would draft Mahomes or Watson when they made the move.
 
#107
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

FairWarning said:
Agree

Nagy is on the record saying they wanted Trubisky but weren’t trading up to 1.2
Yeah there is conclusive proof they wanted Trubisky bc they discussed trading up to 2 and 5. There was no way Mahomes was going 2nd or 5th bc of how terrible his mechanics were in college.

Good for Nagy that he gets to work with the QB he wanted most.
 
#119
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

Mahomes was projected to go 13-38th in mock drafts.

Trubisky was projected to go in the top 10.

The Chiefs don't even kick the tires on Trubisky that late in the process if their #1 choice is Mahomes.
 
#128
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

Redskins had no choice unless they wanted to start from scratch at the QB position. Cousins unfortunately thinks he’s a god and wants to be paid like one, pretty sad.
 
#135
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

Redskins will be interesting next season. I had a big Under 7 1/2 RSW total on them this year and was admittedly lucky to cash. They lost a game to New Orleans that they never should've lost, and they were a complete no show in week 17. I think Washington was hit as hard by injuries as any team was, and Sagarin ranked their schedule as 4th toughest. Some of their non-divisional games were against the Rams, Seattle, Minnesota, KC, New Orleans and the Chargers. The Skins were tied for the 6th most turnovers in the NFL and I have to believe that number improves as Smith does not turn the ball over often. They look like a strong Over play at a projected total between 7 and 8.
 
#142
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

Valuist said:
Redskins will be interesting next season. I had a big Under 7 1/2 RSW total on them this year and was admittedly lucky to cash. They lost a game to New Orleans that they never should've lost, and they were a complete no show in week 17. I think Washington was hit as hard by injuries as any team was, and Sagarin ranked their schedule as 4th toughest. Some of their non-divisional games were against the Rams, Seattle, Minnesota, KC, New Orleans and the Chargers. The Skins were tied for the 6th most turnovers in the NFL and I have to believe that number improves as Smith does not turn the ball over often. They look like a strong Over play at a projected total between 7 and 8.
any other ratings you use for schedules or is sag your only one ?

thanx
 
#153
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

MrTop said:
any other ratings you use for schedules or is sag your only one ?

thanx
No. Before the season I use my own power ratings as well as projected season win totals. I'm only using Sagarin here because it is accepted as a decent (but by no means only) point of information. And when one uses a computer based ranking, whether Sagarin or Kenpom.com, they do not take into account other variables like key players injured/out, or current form, so it isn't perfect. But it isn't bad, either.
 
#164
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

Valuist said:
No. Before the season I use my own power ratings as well as projected season win totals. I'm only using Sagarin here because it is accepted as a decent (but by no means only) point of information. And when one uses a computer based ranking, whether Sagarin or Kenpom.com, they do not take into account other variables like key players injured/out, or current form, so it isn't perfect. But it isn't bad, either.
ok... and his home rating value ?
 
#174
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

MrTop said:
yes that is it.....so you use the same on every team ?

thanx
No. I use power ratings most before the season, when working on season win totals. I prefer situational plays over power rating plays. At some point, just about everyone is a half point or point within each other with power ratings in the NFL. Too much splitting of hairs in a game where randomness is not insignificant.
 
#185
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

Poor Ruca was high on the Chiefs this past year. Had them as super bowl contenders.

He was also high on Broncos' QB situation and new head coach.

sad sad sad 0-3

Almost rivals the time he went 0-6 -15.00 units on the Cubs one fateful week. Sad. He ran from the thread never to be found again. :LMAO
 
#195
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

I swear I can not post for days or even weeks but when I do I can bet there will be a reply from Javy within minutes. :LMAO:LMAO

How sad of an existence. :sad
 
#203
Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins

Only sad thing I can see is a guy who somehow lost nearly 25 units on a team in the 2nd half and touts himself as an expert of that same team.

:LMAO

And says he is 'gallivanting.'

LMAO no reasonably well adjusted person has ever described their own behavior as gallivanting. I promise you.
 
#213
Did anyone see the E60 documentary on Alex's Smith's injury? I knew it was bad. Had no idea he not only almost lost the leg, but almost died as well. Pretty gruesome footage on the documentary. Not always a fan of ESPN, but these 30 for 30 and E60 docus are well made.
 
#219
Valuist said:
Did anyone see the E60 documentary on Alex's Smith's injury? I knew it was bad. Had no idea he not only almost lost the leg, but almost died as well. Pretty gruesome footage on the documentary. Not always a fan of ESPN, but these 30 for 30 and E60 docus are well made.
Career Finished ?

Or is He Trying to Comeback ?
 
#229
boston massacre said:
Career Finished ?

Or is He Trying to Comeback ?
He wants to comeback. He's probably rooting for a cancelled season so he could have another year to catch up. But that leg injury made Theismann's look like a hangnail. Seeing it on YouTube, it doesn't look that bad. But seeing that footage tonight of the leg, it was beyond gruesome.
 
#239
Valuist said:
He wants to comeback. He's probably rooting for a cancelled season so he could have another year to catch up. But that leg injury made Theismann's look like a hangnail. Seeing it on YouTube, it doesn't look that bad. But seeing that footage tonight of the leg, it was beyond gruesome.
Didn't seem Bad on the Field.

It was after Doctors Got a Good Look at the Damage, When They Knew He was in Trouble.

Kept Hearing about His Recovery a Year Later, Then Didn't See Much More Reporting after That.
 
