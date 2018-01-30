Re: Alex Smith reportedly traded to the Redskins
Redskins will be interesting next season. I had a big Under 7 1/2 RSW total on them this year and was admittedly lucky to cash. They lost a game to New Orleans that they never should've lost, and they were a complete no show in week 17. I think Washington was hit as hard by injuries as any team was, and Sagarin ranked their schedule as 4th toughest. Some of their non-divisional games were against the Rams, Seattle, Minnesota, KC, New Orleans and the Chargers. The Skins were tied for the 6th most turnovers in the NFL and I have to believe that number improves as Smith does not turn the ball over often. They look like a strong Over play at a projected total between 7 and 8.