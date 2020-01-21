Alternative onside kick at Pro Bowl

NFL to experiment with alternative to onside kick at Pro Bowl

Kevin Seifert ESPN Staff Writer

The NFL will experiment with an alternative to the onside kick during Sunday's Pro Bowl, an indication that the league is still considering the option despite the fact that owners rejected it last year.

As in past years, there will be no kickoffs at all in the Pro Bowl. The twist this year is that teams will have two options after scoring.

The first is to give the ball back to the opposition, which would start its drive at its 25-yard line. The new, second option for the scoring team would serve as a substitute for an onside kick. It would allow it to run one additional play from its own 25-yard line.

If the scoring team gains 15 or more yards, it would retain possession. If it falls short, the opposition would take over at the dead ball spot. Essentially, it will be a fourth-and-15 play.

Onside kicks have been more difficult to recover since the NFL's 2018 overhaul of the kickoff. Among other changes, the new rule prevented the kickoff team from getting a running start before the kick. Onside kick recoveries dropped from the league's historic rate of about 21% through the 2017 season to 7.7% in 2018 and 12.9% in 2019.

The Denver Broncos proposed a similar change last winter, but owners voted it down in March. The NFL does not always adopt Pro Bowl rule changes, but the presence of the onside kick alternative is an indication that at least some league decision-makers would like to see it in action.

Also this year, Pro Bowl officials will be instructed to use a different standard for false start penalties on receivers who are flexed from the line of scrimmage. It will not be a false start if a receiver flinches or lifts one foot off the ground, provided he re-sets for one second and/or keeps one foot on the ground.
 
It's a bad idea, and I'll explain why. Right now under the current rules every team has an equal chance at recovering the kick, the Chiefs and Bengals both have about the same odds of recovering an onsides kick, but under the new proposed rules the Chiefs would have a huge advantage over the Bengals since gaining 15 yards in one play is something the Chiefs will do at a much higher rate than the Bengals. Basically it gives an unfair advantage to teams with a great passing game, a team like Houston would have a much better chance than a team like Buffalo. If the Saints were playing the Jaguars which team would have the advantage? And it doesn't just help the better team, the new rule helps the team with the better passing game since the odds of running for 15 yards is very slim, if Tampa Bay was playing SF, of course SF is the better team, but the Buccs would have the advantage under the new rules, how many 15 yard passes has Winston completed this year compared to Jimmy G. If they want to change the onsides kick, they need to come up with something that's fair for all teams, not a rule that gives an unfair advantage to the better passing teams.
 
If the league wants to change a rule, how about changing the rule when a team is punting they can commit penalties and the clock keeps running, the thing Vrabel did to NE, and another team did it this past weekend, I think it was SF. I don't understand how an offensive team can take a delay of game penalty while punting, then get a motion penalty, and the clock doesn't stop
 
