Alvarez/Crawford

As two of the most dominant fighters of this generation prepare to face off, the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing match is shaping up to be the most wagered-on fight of the year. According to BetMGM data, bettors are showing heavy interest across multiple markets — including moneyline bets, knockout props, and technical decisions.
Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Odds MovementWhen odds first opened, Canelo Alvarez was listed as the favorite at -200, while Terence Crawford opened as the underdog at +175. However, recent action has shifted the lines slightly in Crawford’s favor.
This shift suggests increasing confidence in Crawford’s ability to compete — and possibly win — against the favored Alvarez.
- Canelo Alvarez Current Odds: -160
- Terence Crawford Current Odds: +145
- Draw Current Odds: +1400 (from +1600)
Betting Handle and Ticket Count BreakdownHere’s a look at how bettors are wagering on the fight as we approach fight night:
3-Way Moneyline (Includes Draw)
- Canelo Alvarez
- Ticket Count: 19%
- Handle (Money Wagered): 49%
- Terence Crawford
- Ticket Count: 45%
- Handle: 38%
- Draw
- Ticket Count: 36%
- Handle: 13%
2-Way Moneyline (Excludes Draw)According to BetMGM Senior Trader Alex Rella, “Crawford has received more than double the action than Canelo in regard to our 2-way money line.” While Alvarez is still attracting the majority of the money in the 3-way market, Crawford’s momentum is undeniable.
Most Popular Betting PropsProp betting is gaining traction, and these are the top three most bet-on prop outcomes for Alvarez vs. Crawford:
Crawford bettors are clearly targeting a stoppage or a technical decision, indicating confidence in his ability to outbox Alvarez over 12 rounds or score a late-fight finish.
- Terence Crawford by KO/TKO or DQ: +700
- Canelo Alvarez by KO/TKO or DQ: +350
- Terence Crawford by Points/Technical Decision: +225
Expert Analysis and Betting TrendsAlex Rella of BetMGM adds:
“In a battle between two of the best boxers of this generation, I fully expect Alvarez vs Crawford to be the most wagered on boxing match of the year. […] I anticipate the action will shift more in Alvarez’ direction as we get closer to fight night.”
That prediction lines up with historical betting patterns: sharp money often flows toward proven favorites like Canelo Alvarez as fight night nears. Still, the early wave of support for Crawford — especially in the 2-way moneyline and knockout markets — shouldn’t be ignored.
Final Thoughts: Where’s the Smart Money Going?While Alvarez remains the betting favorite, the significant early action on Crawford suggests this fight is closer than the odds might indicate. Bettors looking for value may lean toward:
- Crawford by Decision at +225
- Draw at +1400 (high-risk, high-reward)
- Alvarez KO at +350 (for those backing the favorite)