Alvarez/Crawford

One of the better, more entertaining fights i've seen in quite a while. Finally a fight where people somewhat got their money's worth. Though the last 3, now 4 Canelo fights were nowhere close to him being in good form, Crawford fought a pretty smart fight. Even going toe to toe with him while he clearly was in control and a lot to lose doing that. Amazing while stepping up in class. Very entertaining fight start to finish. Canelo was gratious in defeat