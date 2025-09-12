Alvarez/Crawford

raiders72001

raiders72001

1
Canelo my play.


As two of the most dominant fighters of this generation prepare to face off, the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing match is shaping up to be the most wagered-on fight of the year. According to BetMGM data, bettors are showing heavy interest across multiple markets — including moneyline bets, knockout props, and technical decisions.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Odds Movement

When odds first opened, Canelo Alvarez was listed as the favorite at -200, while Terence Crawford opened as the underdog at +175. However, recent action has shifted the lines slightly in Crawford’s favor.

  • Canelo Alvarez Current Odds: -160
  • Terence Crawford Current Odds: +145
  • Draw Current Odds: +1400 (from +1600)
This shift suggests increasing confidence in Crawford’s ability to compete — and possibly win — against the favored Alvarez.

Betting Handle and Ticket Count Breakdown

Here’s a look at how bettors are wagering on the fight as we approach fight night:

3-Way Moneyline (Includes Draw)

  • Canelo Alvarez
    • Ticket Count: 19%
    • Handle (Money Wagered): 49%
  • Terence Crawford
    • Ticket Count: 45%
    • Handle: 38%
  • Draw
    • Ticket Count: 36%
    • Handle: 13%

2-Way Moneyline (Excludes Draw)

According to BetMGM Senior Trader Alex Rella, “Crawford has received more than double the action than Canelo in regard to our 2-way money line.” While Alvarez is still attracting the majority of the money in the 3-way market, Crawford’s momentum is undeniable.

Most Popular Betting Props

Prop betting is gaining traction, and these are the top three most bet-on prop outcomes for Alvarez vs. Crawford:

  1. Terence Crawford by KO/TKO or DQ: +700
  2. Canelo Alvarez by KO/TKO or DQ: +350
  3. Terence Crawford by Points/Technical Decision: +225
Crawford bettors are clearly targeting a stoppage or a technical decision, indicating confidence in his ability to outbox Alvarez over 12 rounds or score a late-fight finish.

Expert Analysis and Betting Trends

Alex Rella of BetMGM adds:

“In a battle between two of the best boxers of this generation, I fully expect Alvarez vs Crawford to be the most wagered on boxing match of the year. […] I anticipate the action will shift more in Alvarez’ direction as we get closer to fight night.”

That prediction lines up with historical betting patterns: sharp money often flows toward proven favorites like Canelo Alvarez as fight night nears. Still, the early wave of support for Crawford — especially in the 2-way moneyline and knockout markets — shouldn’t be ignored.

Final Thoughts: Where’s the Smart Money Going?

While Alvarez remains the betting favorite, the significant early action on Crawford suggests this fight is closer than the odds might indicate. Bettors looking for value may lean toward:

  • Crawford by Decision at +225
  • Draw at +1400 (high-risk, high-reward)
  • Alvarez KO at +350 (for those backing the favorite)
Click to expand...
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
I would think the 200k on Crawford bet at Circa has some sharpness behind it.

Nonetheless, that's a lot of cheese for a guy moving up two weight classes.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
how good was canello when he could not beat a 36 y/o floyd.

IMO canello came thru the back door as a champ. Only -177

No bet for me with crawford coming up in weight.
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
One of the better, more entertaining fights i've seen in quite a while. Finally a fight where people somewhat got their money's worth. Though the last 3, now 4 Canelo fights were nowhere close to him being in good form, Crawford fought a pretty smart fight. Even going toe to toe with him while he clearly was in control and a lot to lose doing that. Amazing while stepping up in class. Very entertaining fight start to finish. Canelo was gratious in defeat
 
M

Murphy’s Best

EOG Dedicated
When you are guaranteed at least 100 million (reports of up to 150 million) how can you not be gracious…. Reportedly Bud was guaranteed 10 million! 🤦
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
No doubt, the best fight of the night was Mbilli/Martinez that ended up in a draw.

Max Kellerman was spot on when he said it was like watching 'Rockem Sockem' robots going at it from the opening bell.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Bushay said:
One of the better, more entertaining fights i've seen in quite a while. Finally a fight where people somewhat got their money's worth. Though the last 3, now 4 Canelo fights were nowhere close to him being in good form, Crawford fought a pretty smart fight. Even going toe to toe with him while he clearly was in control and a lot to lose doing that. Amazing while stepping up in class. Very entertaining fight start to finish. Canelo was gratious in defeat
Click to expand...


It was $7.99, a basic subscription to NetFlix. Saudi money made it affordable otherwise this was easily $99.99 PPV with another promotor.
 
raiders72001

raiders72001

1
Bushay said:
Based on your selection, you obviously don't watch a lot of fights.
Click to expand...
Canelo is a Mexican icon. Mexican's are the best to watch. It wasn't a Julio Caesar Chavez Sr. fight. It wasn't Barrera/Morales. Non-mexican, it wasn't Hagler/Hearns or Gatti/Ward. It was a Mayweather fight with a lot of running.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top