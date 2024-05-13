Alycia Parks 12 straight losses

IWishIWasAPro
EOG Master
Last week, American tennis player Alycia Parks hit another low as she suffered her 12th straight loss in the Italian Open qualifiers. She managed to win just two games throughout her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, losing 6-1, 6-1.
She faces off against Pedone a challenger level player on clay today in Parma, Italy.
Parks is currently +105 at draftkings
