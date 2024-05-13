Alycia Parks 12 straight losses

Parks got her first win since the ice age.



Solid play today on the women side. Ciric Bagaric at -250 at draftkings. 34 year old opponent Rodionova despises clay and is just showing up as a formality. Up and comer Bagaric on clay will be too much. Actually shocked this price isn't -400 or higher but I get it. She is young and Rodionova has the experience albeit shitty one at the French.



Estimate time 4:30/5:00 am central.



For me, this is equilvant to Christmas. This is hitting the jackpot even at -250 because I just know Bagaric will flat out control things on clay. 100%.