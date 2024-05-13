Alycia Parks 12 straight losses

Last week, American tennis player Alycia Parks hit another low as she suffered her 12th straight loss in the Italian Open qualifiers. She managed to win just two games throughout her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, losing 6-1, 6-1.

She faces off against Pedone a challenger level player on clay today in Parma, Italy.

Parks is currently +105 at draftkings
 
I like Parks today.
In horse racing it’s called class relief.
Today she’s facing a maiden claiming runner from Mahoning Valley.
Also, she stays motivated by her doubles success.
 
howid can she survive financially? That's I'm assuming 13 tournaments all over the world. Does she get paid enough to offset the travel costs?
 
Rock Bottom.
Parks plays doubles so often she was confused today with the singles and doubles sidelines.
She should take a page from Martina Navratilova and get herself some glasses.

Or she could think about hustling the alcoholic members of Port St. Lucie country club.
Sad.
 
She plays in French open qualifying against Manon Leonard today. 8:30 central estimate start time

Currently a -145 favorite at draftkings. Such a big price for somebody who is on a 13 match losing streak.
 
Parks was defeated in Parma by Italian teen Georgia Pedone.
Pedone was defeated in straight sets (6-3, 6-0) her following match.

Pedone then hopped over to Rabat, Morocco and lost a Q1 in straight sets to Victoria Rodriguez from Mexico.
Pedone, a 259 ranked player losing to Victoria Rodriguez a 323 ranked player.

Gives you some idea just how futile Parks’ career has become.

Todays match for Parks is 11:45 am EDT.
 
Parks got her first win since the ice age.

Solid play today on the women side. Ciric Bagaric at -250 at draftkings. 34 year old opponent Rodionova despises clay and is just showing up as a formality. Up and comer Bagaric on clay will be too much. Actually shocked this price isn't -400 or higher but I get it. She is young and Rodionova has the experience albeit shitty one at the French.

Estimate time 4:30/5:00 am central.

For me, this is equilvant to Christmas. This is hitting the jackpot even at -250 because I just know Bagaric will flat out control things on clay. 100%.
 
Rodionova played 105 matches 2023, 78/27 though 4/4 on clay. add another 36 this year coming in, excellent fade material ...
 
We are going to absolutely load up on
Felipe Meligeni Alves to win 2nd set against Fatic.

French Open qualifying

Back that brinks truck up guys.

Believe it.

-320 to win 2nd set

I'm talking money. This isn't a game.
 
