Angels a live dog, Canning a kid to watch

Another play on a young pitcher that has high pedigree (2nd round draft pick) he doesn't have the eye popping minor league stats, though he was very good,in large part because he is so talented and moved through the system so fast. Just 28 games pitched in minors before getting in 18 big league games last year. So he has been developing on the fly at the big league level and shown already to belong, with glimpses of very-goodness, maybe greatness.



This is another kid that has been using the Rapsodo pitching machine software to improve his spin rate, spin axis, and tunneling effects. His 4 seamer already was a big movement, swing and miss pitch, but he learned how to tweak his finger positions to make it more effective.



Canning's peripherals and advanced pitch movement metrics point to a possible break out year.



In 3 starts against the A's last year he held them to a .200 batting average over 18 innings. I look for him to get a good start to a strong year today in this day game