Anifa is now designated as a terror group

Right-Wing Conspiracists Pull From Old Playbook: Blame George Soros For Riots Sergei KlebnikovForbes Staff Markets
Updated May 30, 2020, 04:38pm EDT
As Minnesota officials blamed violent protests on organized groups from out of state, far-right commentators on Twitter increasingly began blaming billionaire George Soros for playing a shadowy role behind the riots taking place in cities across the country—employing an old conspiracy theory based on false information and anti-semitic tropes.
Right-wing conservatives claim Soros is to blame for the protests.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, along with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, confirmed Saturday that outside forces had infiltrated the protests in order to cause mayhem. State authorities said they were monitoring alleged criminals online, including posts from suspected white supremacist groups trying to incite violence by promoting looting and mayhem in Minneapolis.
But many right-wing conservatives have begun to resurrect an old conspiracy theory about billionaire George Soros—who is a major donor to liberal and progressive causes—to make unsubstantiated claims that he is the mastermind behind organizing protests and riots.
Soros has poured billions into his philanthropic Open Society Foundations, which funds projects around the world to advance democracy and also domestically funds politically charged organizations ranging from Planned Parenthood to Black Lives Matter, which are often involved in grassroots protests.