Anifa is now designated as a terror group

EOG Master
Heisenberg said:
Antifa is not an organized official group.

This makes as much sense as designating frustration a terrorist group.

Not a surprising move at all coming from a shit for brains guy like trump
Correct, they are a philosophy, just like communists or radical islam, they dont need a membership card. The commander once again did the right thing.
 
TheGuesser said:
Who is Antifa? Empty action by an empty Idiot.
You and I are 'card carrying libtards' but I have never heard any other libtard mention Antifa EVER!!!

Yet Republicans seem to know soooo much about them

Same with Alinsky. (I think, that is the name)

Who the fukk is he?????

And if he is sooo influential for my thoughts, how come I dont know anything about him????
 
SlipperyPete said:
You and I are 'card carrying libtards' but I have never heard any other libtard mention Antifa EVER!!!

Yet Republicans seem to know soooo much about them

Same with Alinsky. (I think, that is the name)

Who the fukk is he?????

And if he is sooo influential for my thoughts, how come I dont know anything about him????
Same shot, different day. Still waiting for my Soros checks. Antifa is their new Boogeyman. Only real Boogeyman I know is this guy.
 
Is George Soros the leader of the Antifa Group?

Slobadan would know, he's an Antifa expert.

Slobadan, Who's the leader of the Antifa Group? How many members do they have?
 
We know why Birdie is so gung ho about this: anti-semitic tropes.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/sergei...ok-blame-george-soros-for-riots/#7718597e4100

Right-Wing Conspiracists Pull From Old Playbook: Blame George Soros For Riots
Updated May 30, 2020, 04:38pm EDT
TOPLINE

As Minnesota officials blamed violent protests on organized groups from out of state, far-right commentators on Twitter increasingly began blaming billionaire George Soros for playing a shadowy role behind the riots taking place in cities across the country—employing an old conspiracy theory based on false information and anti-semitic tropes.

Right-wing conservatives claim Soros is to blame for the protests.
SEAN GALLUP/2017 GETTY IMAGESKEY FACTS
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, along with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, confirmed Saturday that outside forces had infiltrated the protests in order to cause mayhem.
State authorities said they were monitoring alleged criminals online, including posts from suspected white supremacist groups trying to incite violence by promoting looting and mayhem in Minneapolis.
But many right-wing conservatives have begun to resurrect an old conspiracy theory about billionaire George Soros—who is a major donor to liberal and progressive causes—to make unsubstantiated claims that he is the mastermind behind organizing protests and riots.
Soros has poured billions into his philanthropic Open Society Foundations, which funds projects around the world to advance democracy and also domestically funds politically charged organizations ranging from Planned Parenthood to Black Lives Matter, which are often involved in grassroots protests.
 
