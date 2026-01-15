Another CBB Point Shaving Bust

Heim
Involves 17 programs, 39 players, and 29 games fixed or attempted to be fixed.
Includes games in conference championship.
Players getting between 10k to 30k
26 people charged.
The dark side of legalized sports wagering because of the convenience to bet large amounts.
I read the indictment, mid-major games between 2023-24, most had some manipulation.
