Another conflict that Trump can’t stop…

Thailand and Cambodia…bombs all around the border….getting nervous
Thailand and Cambodia…bombs all around the border….getting nervous
I agree that trump is a braggard, but it's not his fault if 2 asian countries are fighting, lol.Thailand and Cambodia…bombs all around the border….getting nervous
I agree that trump is a braggard, but it's not his fault if 2 asian countries are fighting, lol.
This is weird.
I agree that trump is a braggard, but it's not his fault if 2 asian countries are fighting, lol.
This is weird.