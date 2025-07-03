Another gambling investigation

howid
very easy fix for those involved .. except if the batter swings at it or the ump ''fucks up''
The two Luis Ortiz pitches that led to MLB’s gambling investigation
MLB is investigating Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz after a pair of his pitches received unusual gambling activity, according to a report from ESPN.
The betting-integrity firm IC360 flagged two pitches in June and relayed it to sportsbook operators, the outlet reported.
