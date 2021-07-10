Any interest in a Supercontest style contest here in the NFL or NCAAFB?

Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
NFL would be 5 picks against the spread.

NCAAFB would be 7 picks against the spread.

Details can be worked out after interest is shown.

Entry fee, my guess would be $100 - $300 for each contest.

In that range.

I won't go any further until interest is shown.

We could possibly get some bonus money thrown in from a book or "1"

Let the market speak.
 
