Any of you got a clue whats wrong with me

I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
I woke up one morning and my left testicle began to hurt and so did my lower left side of my back. I pissed in a cup and haven't got results back yet but my doctor tries to explain it away as just build up and I need to jack off to let it all out. Okay? I did exactly what he said and I felt fine for a few days but the sharp pain just as before came back. I'm urinating and going to the bathroom just fine. Not hurting there. Got no STDs. 37 years old man.

WTF CAN THIS BE? MY DIET? INFECTION?

That would suck if its cancer. I know one of you had to go through something similar at least once.
 
I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
True. Just sucks. I did have a kidney stone 7 years ago and somebody suggested it might be another one. We'll see. I'll keep updated. I just don't get how the pain goes away then comes back a few days later.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
sounds like testicilar ancer, get in now. exact symptoms of my cousin who passed away 2 years ago at age 37
 
V

Valuist

EOG Dedicated
I guess prostate cancer couldn't be ruled out either, although age 37 is pretty young for that. I have a friend who's brother had testicular cancer and it was similar symptoms. He did beat it (over 10 years ago) and it has not returned.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top