Any of you got a clue whats wrong with me

I woke up one morning and my left testicle began to hurt and so did my lower left side of my back. I pissed in a cup and haven't got results back yet but my doctor tries to explain it away as just build up and I need to jack off to let it all out. Okay? I did exactly what he said and I felt fine for a few days but the sharp pain just as before came back. I'm urinating and going to the bathroom just fine. Not hurting there. Got no STDs. 37 years old man.



WTF CAN THIS BE? MY DIET? INFECTION?



That would suck if its cancer. I know one of you had to go through something similar at least once.