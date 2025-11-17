Anyone here play at Kalshi?

The move will position Polymarket to challenge established sports gambling companies. The company has already established a partnership with the NHL and announced on Thursday a multi-year partnership with TKO Group Holdings Inc. that has made it the official prediction market partner of the UFC and Zuffa Boxing.

“By partnering with Shayne and his team at Polymarket, we’re unlocking a new dimension of fan engagement,” Ari Emanuel, CEO and executive chair of TKO, said in a statement. “Integrating Polymarket with the UFC and Zuffa Boxing live experience will help fans interact with these events in real time, transforming passive viewership into active participation.”

In conventional betting, users trade against the house, which sets odds, limits liquidity, and bans profitable players. Coplan argued the model is structurally flawed compared with Polymarket’s model, which allows users to set prices and back either side of an outcome – a design it says is more like an exchange than a casino.

“I don’t think anyone would argue that the sports book model is the optimal model,” Coplan said. “There’s a monopoly on pricing. You trade against the house every time and they can set whatever prices they want and to make matters worse, if you make any money, they can ban you.’
 
fan duel and CME are hooking up.....more trading
FanDuel and Draft Kings are done in Vegas for now since Gaming doesn't allow partnerships with prediction platforms...

No big loss, FD was only at the Fremont and DK had a pending application to do business in LV...
 
Is Nevada even still in the top 5 states for sports betting handle?
 
It's interesting what two of the biggest books in the marketplace think of Vegas. No problem turning in their paperwork and back on Vegas for a emerging market.

Viva Las Vegas...
 
Date

ICE + Polymarket
NYSE parent ICE agrees to invest up to $2 billion in Polymarket
Oct. 7, 2025
DraftKings + Railbird
Sportsbook operator DraftKings acquires Railbird, a licensed exchange, for use in prediction markets
Oct. 21, 2025
NHL + Kalshi, Polymarket
National Hockey League strikes licensing partnership involving data and logos with both prediction markets.
Oct. 22, 2025
Trump Media + Crypto.com
President Trump's social media company says it plans to launch prediction market with Crypto.com
Oct. 28, 2025
CME Group + FanDuel
CME and FanDuel say they plan to launch new prediction market in December
Nov. 12, 2025
Coinbase + Kalshi
Coinbase agrees to safeguard some Kalshi crypto assets
Nov. 13, 2025
PrizePicks + Polymarket, Kalshi
Fantasy sports platform says it will offer Kalshi event contracts a few days after announcing a similar deal with Polymarket
Nov. 14, 2025
 
