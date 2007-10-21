Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

great service today...............
Hard for me to look at him as a pure soul.. preachers arent suppose to be living better than their followers.. he is is guilty of atleast 2 of the deadly sins.. luxuria and avaritia. All of these TV preachers are pretty much scum in my eyes despite what they try to portray on TV
leave you with this...
"beware of false prophets which come to you in sheeps clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves" Matthew 7:15
I am not finding fault in christians... I am one. I am finding fault in him specifically... I couldnt possibly claim to be christian and support Joel Osteen. Did ya see him on Larry King ? He made a mockery of Christianity and himself.
Hard for me to look at him as a pure soul.. preachers arent suppose to be living better than their followers.. he is is guilty of atleast 2 of the deadly sins.. luxuria and avaritia. All of these TV preachers are pretty much scum in my eyes despite what they try to portray on TV
leave you with this...
"beware of false prophets which come to you in sheeps clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves" Matthew 7:15
A thread like this is nice to see here. Too bad Arthur had to try to divide. Anyway, usually a thread about Christianity brings out the venom and wolves, its nice to see a little respect.
Iron..
Chuck you ever watch Charles Stanley I enjoy him to
sorry for sharing my opinion. should have known you cant do that here without getting attacked by some
Joel Osteen does not believe the only way to heaven is through Jesus Christ.. you can keep on supporting him. I dont
Take your own advice... pick up a bible, and act like a CHRISTIAN
I'm done now.
Joel Osteen does not believe the only way to heaven is through Jesus Christ.. you can keep on supporting him. I dont
Take your own advice... pick up a bible, and act like a CHRISTIAN
I'm done now.
great service today...............
Wish he would focus more on spreading the Gospel and the saving of souls through Jesus Christ. That's what the world needs to hear from its pastors, not a "feel good about myself" ministry. I prefer Billy Graham.
Joel Osteen does not believe the only way to heaven is through Jesus Christ.. you can keep on supporting him. I dont
Take your own advice... pick up a bible, and act like a CHRISTIAN
I'm done now.
Wish he would focus more on spreading the Gospel and the saving of souls through Jesus Christ. That's what the world needs to hear from its pastors, not a "feel good about myself" ministry. I prefer Billy Graham.