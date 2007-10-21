Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

I never miss him....

His talks are great...

Criticism was a good one today...

I also saw him featured on 60 minutes last Sunday...

Reminds me a lot of my 12 step recovery meetings as well...

ID,

CBS at 11 AM here in Virginia
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

I do like this guy a lot, not religious but find im highly entertaining and always worth listening to...he seems to be all over the place of late.
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

Hard for me to look at him as a pure soul.. preachers arent suppose to be living better than their followers.. he is is guilty of atleast 2 of the deadly sins.. luxuria and avaritia. All of these TV preachers are pretty much scum in my eyes despite what they try to portray on TV

leave you with this...

"beware of false prophets which come to you in sheeps clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves" Matthew 7:15
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

he is on what time on the WEST COAST? football starts at 10am!!!
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

He made some controversial commenst recently about how women should dress up at home....I bet they're freaks in the bedroom.

he kind of reminds me of Orel Hershiser.



 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

Great speaker always enjoy the joke he starts out with to start the sermon
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

ArthurSpooner said:
Hard for me to look at him as a pure soul.. preachers arent suppose to be living better than their followers.. he is is guilty of atleast 2 of the deadly sins.. luxuria and avaritia. All of these TV preachers are pretty much scum in my eyes despite what they try to portray on TV

leave you with this...

"beware of false prophets which come to you in sheeps clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves" Matthew 7:15
REALLY? so, Christians are to be poor people? That's Bull Shit. And he is guilty of a sin....... Oh NOOOOOOOOOOOO. he is not perfect? i thought he was:LMAO

dude, only been one perfect man and he was hung on a cross. if you're looking for something wrong with a christian, it's not hard. we are all sinners.

How about joining the club.:+clueless

Now let's gamble and have a cold beer. :cheers

Love it when people find fault in Christians. :LMAO
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

I am not finding fault in christians... I am one. I am finding fault in him specifically... I couldnt possibly claim to be christian and support Joel Osteen. Did ya see him on Larry King ? He made a mockery of Christianity and himself.
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

ArthurSpooner said:
I am not finding fault in christians... I am one. I am finding fault in him specifically... I couldnt possibly claim to be christian and support Joel Osteen. Did ya see him on Larry King ? He made a mockery of Christianity and himself.
i saw him on the show and thought he was great. look in the mirror. judging? stop. he is helping millions of people. that's the liar in your ear. get him out and away from you.

you posted this...... "I am finding fault in him specifically" come on dude. If you are a Christian you know better. smile. love. live. pray.
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

ArthurSpooner said:
Hard for me to look at him as a pure soul.. preachers arent suppose to be living better than their followers.. he is is guilty of atleast 2 of the deadly sins.. luxuria and avaritia. All of these TV preachers are pretty much scum in my eyes despite what they try to portray on TV

leave you with this...

"beware of false prophets which come to you in sheeps clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves" Matthew 7:15
Let he who is without sin cast the first stone at Osteen
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

A thread like this is nice to see here. Too bad Arthur had to try to divide. Anyway, usually a thread about Christianity brings out the venom and wolves, its nice to see a little respect.

Iron..
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

4625.........

i will check it out after i gamble my ass off................:cocktail
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

Ironlock said:
A thread like this is nice to see here. Too bad Arthur had to try to divide. Anyway, usually a thread about Christianity brings out the venom and wolves, its nice to see a little respect.

Iron..
I have enjoyed these religion threads here at EOG i think most of the threads have not attack the posters which like you stated usually happens. Most have remained civil
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

Richard Madison International Evangelist - Richard Madison's Testimony

this guy is me ex-brother in law. this is a must listen. i was there and witnessed it all. it's all very true and changed the way I looked at God/Jesus. I was one of those that called the Bible a comic book and thought that church was just a place to raise money. then this happened. then 10 years later i was healed by the hand of Jesus.

Richard Madison International Evangelist - Richard Madison's Testimony
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

wrigley said:
Chuck you ever watch Charles Stanley I enjoy him to
watched him this morning. i always watch him, Joel, and TD Jakes during football season and go to church on Wed nights. my girlfriend gets made at me for not going on Sunday mornings.
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

sorry for sharing my opinion. should have known you cant do that here without getting attacked by some
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

ArthurSpooner said:
sorry for sharing my opinion. should have known you cant do that here without getting attacked by some
You're forgiven, (although I have my doubts about the sincerity of your contrition, but I'll give you the benefit of the doubt). Which is more than you did for Joel Osteen specifically and all TV preachers in general....remember this is what you said and this is what you are rightly being attacked for...

"Hard for me to look at him as a pure soul.. preachers arent suppose to be living better than their followers.. he is is guilty of atleast 2 of the deadly sins.. luxuria and avaritia. All of these TV preachers are pretty much scum in my eyes despite what they try to portray on TV"

....you claim to be a Christian...start acting like one!
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

sorry. did not mean to attack you. you just made no sense. a christian finding fault?
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

Joel Osteen does not believe the only way to heaven is through Jesus Christ.. you can keep on supporting him. I dont

Take your own advice... pick up a bible, and act like a CHRISTIAN

I'm done now.
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

ArthurSpooner said:
Joel Osteen does not believe the only way to heaven is through Jesus Christ.. you can keep on supporting him. I dont

Take your own advice... pick up a bible, and act like a CHRISTIAN

I'm done now.
That will certainly be news to Joel Osteen! I love when people (AS) try to tell other people (JO) what they (JO) believe, especially when it directly conflicts with what they (JO) actually say they believe. You (AS) are certainly free to support JO or not, but couldn't you show that support or lack thereof without claiming he is scum of the earth or telling him (JO) what he believes?

Also, why do you feel the need to announce when you are done with this thread? We are all clever enough to figure out that if you don't post again in this thread, that you are done with it. I'd venture to guess that at least 50% of posters who announce they are done with a certain thread or are leaving for a certain period of time (Identity), end up posting again in that thread or return to the forum before they said they would.
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

id like to comment on this one......

i am a Christian myself and proud of that..... i attend church every sunday, without fail...... sunday school now also.....

I like Joel, for the most part but he did make some questionable comments on the Larry King show....... he needs to get a backbone.....

His dad was a great man.........

For TV, i mainly only listen to the prophetic teachings, although i do enjoy Charles Stanley......

Perry Stone, is a good prophecy teacher, very smart........ Chuck you should be familiar with Perry.....

i also really like John Hagee, now there is a man with a backbone......
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

ArthurSpooner said:
Joel Osteen does not believe the only way to heaven is through Jesus Christ.. you can keep on supporting him. I dont

Take your own advice... pick up a bible, and act like a CHRISTIAN

I'm done now.
He denied that on Larry King




KING: We?re back. On this program you angered some evangelicals two years ago when you did not say that accepting Jesus is the only way to heaven. This is the birth of Jesus coming up Monday. You still believe that?

J. OSTEEN: No. I believe that Jesus is the only way to heaven.

KING: So you misspoke?

J. OSTEEN: I thought that I said that. I said I believe in a personal relationship with Christ. You go back and pull things out of the transcript, it could look like that, but the foundation of the Christian faith is that Christ came as a sacrifice so that we can receive forgiveness.

KING: So you don?t believe, you don?t go to heaven?

J. OSTEEN: I believe it?s true what you?re saying, that you have to have a relationship with Christ. I mean, the ?Scripture? is so clear. The most famous ?Scripture? is God sent his son to, you know, forgive the world and if you believe in him, you will have everlasting life. And another place it talks about Jesus said, you can?t get to the father unless through me. So I do believe that. It?s the foundation of our faith.

KING: So was that out of context two years ago ?

J. OSTEEN: I think that being young and ?

KING: Did I trick you?

J. OSTEEN: No, I never felt like that whatsoever. I just think ? and I was first to admit, if anybody took it like that, I?ll admit an oversight.
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

Chuck Luck said:
great service today...............
Wish he would focus more on spreading the Gospel and the saving of souls through Jesus Christ. That's what the world needs to hear from its pastors, not a "feel good about myself" ministry. I prefer Billy Graham.
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

jacksonjohn said:
Wish he would focus more on spreading the Gospel and the saving of souls through Jesus Christ. That's what the world needs to hear from its pastors, not a "feel good about myself" ministry. I prefer Billy Graham.
He ends every broadcast telling folks how to be saved and saids the prayer with them
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

joel just tells you that with a good outlook on life, morals and respect for yourself and others is a good way to travel thru this world.

he doesn't shove the gospel down your throat or beg for your money.

i don't watch every Sunday, but when i do it makes me feel better and think more about ways of being a better person.

joel is a good person.imo.
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

ArthurSpooner said:
Joel Osteen does not believe the only way to heaven is through Jesus Christ.. you can keep on supporting him. I dont

Take your own advice... pick up a bible, and act like a CHRISTIAN

I'm done now.
hey. easy tiger. i have picked up my Bible and don't tell me I don't act like a Christian because i really could give 2 shits what you think. you are not my judge buddy. sounds like you may have anger issues.







just playin' realax:LMAO
 
Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?

jacksonjohn said:
Wish he would focus more on spreading the Gospel and the saving of souls through Jesus Christ. That's what the world needs to hear from its pastors, not a "feel good about myself" ministry. I prefer Billy Graham.
we need both.......
 
