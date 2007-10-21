ArthurSpooner said: Joel Osteen does not believe the only way to heaven is through Jesus Christ.. you can keep on supporting him. I dont



Take your own advice... pick up a bible, and act like a CHRISTIAN



Re: Anyone here watch Joel Osteen on Sunday Mornings?He denied that on Larry KingWe?re back. On this program you angered some evangelicals two years ago when you did not say that accepting Jesus is the only way to heaven. This is the birth of Jesus coming up Monday. You still believe that?No. I believe that Jesus is the only way to heaven.So you misspoke?I thought that I said that. I said I believe in a personal relationship with Christ. You go back and pull things out of the transcript, it could look like that, but the foundation of the Christian faith is that Christ came as a sacrifice so that we can receive forgiveness.So you don?t believe, you don?t go to heaven?I believe it?s true what you?re saying, that you have to have a relationship with Christ. I mean, the ?Scripture? is so clear. The most famous ?Scripture? is God sent his son to, you know, forgive the world and if you believe in him, you will have everlasting life. And another place it talks about Jesus said, you can?t get to the father unless through me. So I do believe that. It?s the foundation of our faith.So was that out of context two years ago ?I think that being young and ?Did I trick you?No, I never felt like that whatsoever. I just think ? and I was first to admit, if anybody took it like that, I?ll admit an oversight.