Anyone know Sal Damato?

Damato is an MMA judge for those not in the know and in my opinion the dirtiest official ever involved with boxing or MMA. His scorecards aren’t just baffling they can only be explained as blatantly dirty.



You know the dead giveaway on this POS? He judges all MMA leagues and even though he’s the worst judge he’s by far the most in demand. Whether it be UFC or PFL or other orgs.



Anyone know anything about this scumbags background?