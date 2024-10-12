Anyone know Sal Damato?

Damato is an MMA judge for those not in the know and in my opinion the dirtiest official ever involved with boxing or MMA. His scorecards aren’t just baffling they can only be explained as blatantly dirty.

You know the dead giveaway on this POS? He judges all MMA leagues and even though he’s the worst judge he’s by far the most in demand. Whether it be UFC or PFL or other orgs.

Anyone know anything about this scumbags background?
 
He seems to allegedly get his hat in the fray involving close, split, decisions that seem to be very popular when it comes against the obvious outcome. Has a reputation to be dirty against the rules during matches and controversial in his judgemental efforts and decisions. I'm sure those will be counting money under the table for years to come.
 
He seems to allegedly get his hat in the fray involving close, split, decisions that seem to be very popular when it comes against the obvious outcome. Has a reputation to be dirty against the rules during matches and controversial in his judgemental efforts and decisions. I'm sure those will be counting money under the table for years to come.
The point you bring up being involved with dirty split decisions is spot on! The decisions most of the time go to big money underdogs. This guy is dirty AF
 
