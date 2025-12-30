Anyone use these prediction markets?

Like kalshi or polymarket or even places like robinhood?



I don't get how they're so popular, the odds or payouts aren't any better than a regular sportsbook, or any sportsbooks that also offer things like oscars & emmys, or political races.



For a moneyline bet the "contracts" might be close to what the ML is at a sportsbook, but for point spreads, they're insane at these prediction markets.



Ex: if a spread is -7.5 or +7.5, why would i buy a "contract" at 56 cents or 44 cents if i can get -110 or better at a sportsbook? Why would i pay/risk 56cents to win $1, when i could risk $1 to win 89-90 cents?



But, even moneyline at a sportsbook can be slightly better. EX: the prediction market might offer a 90 cent contract, so i pay/risk 90 cents to get $1 - a 10 cent profit

The same bet at a sportsbook on the ML might pay back 11 cents on every dollar bet, so I'd gain a penny for every dollar bet vs "betting" through the prediction market.



I just don't see the benefit.



I'm sure out of all the places offering prediction lines - aka "contracts" - and all the different books, I guess if a person had the time and could look for the one place that is offering a better line(contract) they might find a statistical edge.