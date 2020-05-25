Article: "Using Simulations To Demonstrate The Merit of Closing Line Value" - By Mathis Brorstad

Interestingly, we again find the same two things striking:1) The closing line value for all four of these tipsters is negative2) How smooth the graphs for graphs for closing line value are when compared with the graphs for actual profitThat the closing line values are negative again, even after we have sorted the tipsters by this parameter, is informative. It shows that it is exceedingly difficult for an unskilled tipster - to deliver impressive results on this criterion - through nothing but dumb luck. It also means that it is a far superior benchmark to apply if you want to avoid following unskilled tipsters - who have obtained their results through nothing but good fortune.The smoothness of the closing line value graph when compared with the noisy actual profit - tells the same story. It clearly shows that in the short to intermediate term, the closing line value is far less likely to diverge from the range which is to be expected by a tipster’s skill than the actual profit.A natural question based on the above is what precisely is the short to intermediate term? Or to put in another way, when is the sample large enough to make it unlikely that the driver behind a tipster’s impressive result is just luck? The answer to the question depends to a large degree on your definition of impressive results.Arguably the most common way to answer this would be to introduce the concept of the p-value (probability value). Although we have nothing against using p-values to test the quality of tipsters, we believe it is only a viable avenue if you have some idea about the sample size of starting tipsters. Often this information is just not available to you.This is why we have instead chosen to add a zero to our simulation and simulate 1000 tipsters making 2000 tips.TipstersTips per tipsterSort by Actual profit Closing line valueResults by 50-50 Closing odds no marginAs you can see, after having pressed simulate above, it is far from impossible to achieve yields of 4, 5 or 6% even after 2000 tips. Clearly it is possible - for completely unskilled tipsters - to be lucky enough to produce good results for large samples of tips. Because of this, the merit of the closing line value should be obvious even when the tipster you are assessing has made a large sample of tips.If you do not have access to a tipster’s closing line value numbers and you have to rely on his Actual profit and yield as the only yardstick, it is very easy to be tricked into following unskilled tipsters.If you are still curious as to how large a sample should be for you to feel safe that a tipster is skilled, we recommend that you play a bit with the simulation above, inputting your own criteria. Remember that, depending on your processor power, there is a chance you will need to decrease the number of tipsters if you want to check for a large amount of tips.In our opinion the simulations we have made in this article clearly highlight how important it is to have access to closing line value numbers. We would go as far as to say that even if they exist, very few tipsters are worth following unless you have access to their closing line value metrics. If you want to minimize the chances of following unskilled tipsters, closing line value is the answer!The only viable objection we can see towards the importance of the closing line value - is that we have not demonstrated that Pinnacle’s closing odds are accurate. This is why we will gauge the accuracy of Pinnacle’s closing odds in a future article.by Mathis BrorstadMathis Brorstad is a freelance writer who specializes in gambling related topics. His work has been connected with the online gaming industry the last few decades.