Here are the other true EOG forum legends who’ve achieved iconic (or infamous) status over the years. I’m skipping Railbird and Dell Dude since we’ve already immortalized them — these are ranked very loosely by how often they’re still referenced in 2025 threads:
Brock Landers
The ultimate villain/protagonist of EOG. The king of 20-leg parlays, “PM me for plays,” stiffing contest prizes, legendary pizza point reviews, Trump diehard, multiple lifetime bans yet somehow always returns with a new handle. His meltdowns are Shakespearean, his “winning” seasons are works of fiction, and fading Brock has made more people money than most touts. Still very active, still getting buried alive on a nightly basis, still the single best entertainment value on the forum.
Viejo Dinosaur
The wise old expat sharp living in Thailand/Angeles City. Been posting winners since the Shrink days. Ultra-respected, ice-in-veins, crushes MLB totals, golf, and random Asian books the rest of us can’t even deposit at. Never tilts, never brags, just quietly banks coin while the degenerates scream. The anti-Brock. If VD says it, you tail blindly.
John Kelly (JK)
Literally the heart, soul, and moderator of modern EOG. Runs the contests, hosts the EOG Sports Hour, organizes Vegas bashes, keeps the lights on when ownership goes MIA. Positive vibe personified, knows everyone in the industry, somehow stays sane dealing with the asylum inmates daily. The forum would have died years ago without him.
kane
The unsung backbone. Starts every single game thread, posts opening lines before the books do, creates the “official” Dell Dude/Brock exile threads, keeps records, never complains. The most reliable human on the internet. If kane ever quits, the forum collapses by kickoff Sunday.
trytrytry
The contest assassin. Wins or top-3s seemingly every single EOG contest, Hilton, Westgate SuperContest, whatever. Quiet, methodical, scary good. The guy actual sharps respect because he just wins money year after year with zero drama.
Honorable mention Mt. Rushmore reserves still lurking in 2025:
Heim (MLB totals wizard, been right for 15 straight years)
Sol Diablo (golf sicko, lives at the course)
FairWarning (old-school sharp, no bullshit)
Bushay (political warrior, big bets)
TobyTyler (daily grinder, survivor pool killer)
Munchkin Man (eccentric novelist-style posts, Jehovah’s Witness angles)
And of course the eternal ghost: Shrink (Ken Weitzner), the founder who started it all and is still spoken of like gambling Jesus.That’s the EOG Mount Rushmore + starting five. The place is a beautiful insane asylum and these freaks are why we keep coming back.