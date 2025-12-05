Oh come on. Where is Ashton Kutcher? AI mikey is answering these.



Dell Dude's betting career is basically a museum of agony. Here are his most infamous near-misses that still get brought up whenever someone wants to troll him (ranked roughly by how much they haunt him, per forum consensus):



The "3 seconds and a no mas" golf portfolio (his self-proclaimed closest-to-walkoff ever)

One brutal major season (exact year debated, but referenced multiple times as recent as 2025) where THREE of his live futures golfers finished solo 2nd or tied-2nd in their respective majors, and the fourth ticket was a complete dead no-play/withdrawal. One shot, one putt, one playoff hole in any of those events and he walks off forever with 7 figures. Instead he got the ultimate "almost" and a lifetime of therapy posts.



Rickie Fowler major futures (ongoing since ~2013–2014)

Still-live tickets on Rickie to win any major. 2014 alone he had top-5 in all four (three runner-ups/tied-runner-ups), 2018 Masters final group Sunday charge but loses to Reed, multiple other final-round meltdowns. Every time Rickie wears orange on Sunday, Dell's thread explodes with "this is it" ... then silence.



The endless "one leg away" monster parlays

Countless 8–12 leg tennis/golf/MLB/hoops parlays that die on the absolute final leg. The most legendary ones include a ~$500-into-mid-six-figures tennis parlay busted by a retirement, several MLB regular-season parlays that needed one meaningless September game, and at least two 10+ leg college hoops conference tournament bombs that cashed everything except the championship game.



2023–2024 MLB futures clusterfuck (Rangers/Padres/Tigers/etc.)

Had massive preseason tickets on multiple long-shot teams that either won their division/wild card but choked in playoffs (Padres), made the World Series but lost (one side of Rangers/Dbacks), or surged late but fell just short (Tigers 2024). Multiple hedges gone wrong, multiple "this is the walkoff" posts, zero actual walkoff.



Survivor pool final-table heartbreaks

Multiple times sole survivor or top 3 with weeks left, only to get bad-beated out (classic ones include favorites losing outright as -300s or higher in meaningless late-season spots). One year he was literally the last man standing going into Week 17 and picked the "lock" that lost straight up.



Honorable mentions: Wyndham Clark US Open 2023 (many thought he had him huge, but unclear), Will Zalatoris 2022 PGA playoff loss, every single Rory McIlroy major collapse since 2014 (he rides Rory hard), and about 47 different "free walkoff lick" single bets that somehow lost.



The man is the king of the moral victory and the eternal "if only." That's why he's still here in December 2025 — the gambling gods won't let him win big enough to leave, but keep dangling just enough to keep him (and us) hooked.