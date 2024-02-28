Assembly Hall @ IU Evacuated...Game Delayed

Assembly Hall Evacuated, Wisconsin-Indiana Game Paused in 2nd Half - from s.i.



One of the more bizarre scenarios of the college basketball season unfolded in Bloomington, Ind. on Tuesday night. At the midway point of the second half of a Big Ten showdown between Wisconsin and Indiana, the game was paused and Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall was evacuated.



At first, it was unclear what caused the pause in the game. Per the Peacock broadcast, officials halted the contest and evacuated the building after fire alarms started sounding.



During the bizarre situation, Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star tweeted out a conversation between two ushers at Assembly Hall, "The whole building's being evacuated. It's not a tornado."



Fans stood outside the iconic basketball venue waiting to return.



Not much other information was provided during the delay.



Once the fire alarms were turned off, fans were allowed to return to Assembly Hall. Following a brief delay, teams walked back out onto the court and began warming up to resume play.