Atlanta's pitching staff is six outs away from a no-hitter in Game 3 of the World Series

The Major League Rules will now provide that all postseason games and games added to the regular season to determine qualifiers for the postseason become suspended games if they are called, regardless of how many innings have been played or the score at the time the game is called. (The Major League Rules affected include 25(a), 33(c), 35(b), 37(b) and 39.) A suspended game is resumed and played to completion at the same site.





Source: MLB.com