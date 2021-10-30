Atlanta's pitching staff is six outs away from a no-hitter in Game 3 of the World Series

Looks like five pitchers will attempt to pull off a combined no-hitter tonight in rainy Atlanta.

Starter Ian Anderson went five, A.J. Minter handled the sixth inning, followed by Luke Jackson in the seventh and now Tyler Matzek.

I assume Will Smith will handle the ninth inning for the Braves.

Current score: Braves 1 Astros 0, top 8.
 
Bloop single to left by pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz to start the eighth inning for Houston.

Ball should have been caught by left-fielder Eddie Rosario.
 
Would a game be official in WS if it went 5 and could not continue due to rain?

Or do they continue with this year's rule ( unofficial game), pick up where they left off?
 
ESPN's play-by-play analyst Jessica Mendoza predicted Atlanta starter Ian Anderson would start the sixth inning.

Play-by-play man Dan Shulman knew better.

Major League Baseball and women's fast-pitch softball are two different games.
 
Heim said:
Would a game be official in WS if it went 5 and could not continue due to rain?

Or do they continue with this year's rule, pick up where they left off?
Pick up from where they left off.

Remember the 2008 World Series between the Rays and Phillies.

We had something similar happen in that series.

Researching now...
 
After the bloop single by Diaz, Castro struck out, Altuve fouled out and Brantley popped out.

Atlanta now only three outs away from victory.
 
Dusty's pitching maneuvering mirrors Dave Roberts. I would have had a big laugh if Rosario hit it out when he brought in the lefty in the third.

Rosario is killing it....righty or lefty.
 
John Kelly said:
Pick up from where they left off.

Remember the 2008 World Series between the Rays and Phillies.

We had something similar happen in that series.

Researching now...
The Rays then tied the game in the sixth inning when B. J. Upton scored from second base on a Peña single. The game was suspended after the top of the sixth inning because of rain, making it the first game in World Series history not to be played through to completion or declared a tie.


Source: Wikipedia (Beware)
 
Heim said:
Dusty's pitching maneuvering mirrors Dave Roberts. I would have had a big laugh if Rosario hit it out when he brought in the lefty in the third.

Rosario is killing it....righty or lefty.
I wonder if some of these old-school managers are still in charge of all the moves.

Or if they get some assistance from Ivy League-trained consultants in the analytics department.

Didn't Roberts make a curious move in the NLCS when starting Corey Knebel in Game 5?

That felt like the call of the analytics department.
 
Travis d'Arnaud with a solo homer with two out in the bottom of the eighth inning to double Atlanta's lead.

Current score: Braves 2 Astros 0, top 9.
 
Heim said:
Would a game be official in WS if it went 5 and could not continue due to rain?

Or do they continue with this year's rule ( unofficial game), pick up where they left off?
Just found the rule.

It says something like "No postseason game can be shortened by rain and be considered complete."
 
The Major League Rules will now provide that all postseason games and games added to the regular season to determine qualifiers for the postseason become suspended games if they are called, regardless of how many innings have been played or the score at the time the game is called. (The Major League Rules affected include 25(a), 33(c), 35(b), 37(b) and 39.) A suspended game is resumed and played to completion at the same site.


Source: MLB.com
 
