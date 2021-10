Atlanta's pitching staff is six outs away from a no-hitter in Game 3 of the World Series

Heim said: Dusty's pitching maneuvering mirrors Dave Roberts. I would have had a big laugh if Rosario hit it out when he brought in the lefty in the third.



Rosario is killing it....righty or lefty.

I wonder if some of these old-school managers are still in charge of all the moves.Or if they get some assistance from Ivy League-trained consultants in the analytics department.Didn't Roberts make a curious move in the NLCS when starting Corey Knebel in Game 5?That felt like the call of the analytics department.