Atlanta's pitching staff is six outs away from a no-hitter in Game 3 of the World Series

Looks like five pitchers will attempt to pull off a combined no-hitter tonight in rainy Atlanta.
Starter Ian Anderson went five, A.J. Minter handled the sixth inning, followed by Luke Jackson in the seventh and now Tyler Matzek.
I assume Will Smith will handle the ninth inning for the Braves.
Current score: Braves 1 Astros 0, top 8.
