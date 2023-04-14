ATP Monte Carlo - Medvedev vs Rune 💰

I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Master
Rune -137 vs Medvedev bookmaker

It's pretty simple here. As great as a season as Medvedev is having this isnt the spot for him today coming off such a long battle with Zverev yesterday.

Books got this one right with the odds because Rune is going to punish a fatigued Medvedev off the baseline the longer this match goes on. Medvedev was never a fan of clay to begin with.

Get that money. The youth is here.

1200x800-70d7dd55a6393e5ba74f96be1029d31d.jpg
 
