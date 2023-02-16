Bally Sports Going Bankrupt?

O'Royken
Diamond Sports announced Wednesday morning that it will miss a $140 million interest payment, triggering a 30-day grace period to figure out a way forward. It is widely speculated that such a road will lead to bankruptcy, putting MLB in a position where many of its teams could lose one of their biggest sources of revenue.
Which teams are affected by Bally Sports' potential failure?The following teams' local broadcast rights are owned by Bally Sports networks: the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays.
It was reported by Sportico on Tuesday that the three AT&T SportsNet networks, which own the rights of the Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates, also failed to make the obligatory payments in recent weeks. Manfred did not directly address that Wednesday.
Rob Manfred says MLB will handle team broadcasts if Bally Sports networks miss payments
The company that owns the Bally Sports networks is reportedly on the verge of bankruptcy.
